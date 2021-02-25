Kris Bryant is a licensed massage therapist, certified yoga teacher, and sole proprietor of Dogwood Therapy. Usually I would point you to a website or social media business page, but Kris doesn’t need those; with 25 years experience, she thrives on referrals and word of mouth.
Kris specializes in neuromuscular and myofascial therapy, helping with pain, post-surgery recovery and focusing on wellness. She tells me that taking care of your body when you are younger is the best investment in yourself for when you grow older.
As you will see from these answers, Kris is one of those people whose faith and kindness lead her day-to-day activities. I asked her why her company is called Dogwood Therapy and she told me about the legend of the dogwood tree, and its connection to her faith — you can ask her yourself (or Google it).
What was your first job? I worked at Star Printing Company in Wynne, Arkansas. Ink is really messy.
Describe a typical day in your life. I get up at 5:30 and “do dogs” (I have three). Make a cup of coffee, and sit down to have quiet devotional time. Most mornings, I do some yoga to work out the stiffness. I listen to praise and worship music to get my mind right while I get ready to go into the office. I see about five clients a day and usually make it home by 6. Pre-Covid, I taught senior yoga at the Rosehouse three mornings a week before going into the office. I “do dogs” again, and start the day's laundry (the least favorite part of my job) Make myself a bite to eat. If I’m not feeling it, I’ll order Waitr. Soak in the tub and clear my mind. I just started "Firefly Lane" on Netflix, so I’ll watch an episode and am usually in bed by 9. I think my life was much more interesting pre-Covid.
What advice would you give the younger you? You are not defined by anyone or anything except your maker.
What values do you live by? Love the perfectly imperfect people in my life. Extend Grace and forgiveness. I don’t hold grudges. I show up every day and give my best, even though some days are better than others.
What do you most appreciate? The little things.
What is your favorite journey? Motherhood. Watching my kids evolve and find themselves and become successful adults. They are my greatest contribution to this world.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Soaking in the bathtub. That’s where I do most of my contemplations on life.
What living figure most inspires you? There have been so many, but I would say collectively my senior yoga students. I love their wisdom and resilience. They came to class no matter what, many of them working with physical limitations, even cancer. They have arrived at the stage of life where they know who they are, accept themselves, and never give up.
What was the best advice you were ever given? As I walked into class one day with one of my students, it was pouring down rain. I complained about how much it had been raining, and she immediately responded, “Can’t let the weather control your mood. It’s always changing.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Man’s Search for Meaning" by Viktor Frankl. Everyone needs to find their “reason."
What is the best thing about where you live? Cultural diversity and the South Louisiana joie de vivre.
How do you "let the good times roll"? On the dance floor! I love to Cajun and Zydeco dance.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a teacher. Although I’m not exactly what I envisioned, in a classroom, I love teaching yoga and instructing my clients about self care. I might do some philosophizing about life, too.
What is your motto? Everything will be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end.
How would you like to be remembered? That I genuinely cared.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Fake it til you make it! In other words, keep moving forward, be confident, and believe. If you believe it, you can achieve it.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? I cannot live without music, coffee, and my family
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Sweet! Absolutely! Whoa, that’s tight! (referring to a muscle)
What is your favorite word? Grace
What do you collect? I am a beauty product junkie. There. I said it. and maybe dogs. I did mention that I have three?
What food could you live on for a month? A good hamburger and french fries.
What would you change about yourself? I’m my biggest critic.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Molly Ringwald. I might be somewhat stuck in the '80s.
Describe yourself in five words. Caring, funny, strong, hopeful, kind
What is your idea of happiness? I prefer the word joy. If you pay attention, you’ll find it in even the smallest moments of every day.
What is your favorite movie? Who doesn’t love "The Notebook?"
What music defines who you are? My musical taste is very eclectic, but I’d have to say '80s music. It’s reminiscent of a carefree time in my life.
Who is your style icon? Jacqueline Kennedy classic.
What do you most regret? Not finishing college.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Coffee or wine?
What would the answer be? Both