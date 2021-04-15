Ashley Mudd has been the executive director of the Leadership Institute of Acadiana for the past four and half years. She’s in the process of transitioning into a role with a national nonprofit. In her role with LIA, Ashley has im-pressed half of Lafayette, and that’s only because she hasn’t met the other half yet.
Ashley is so authentic that everyone relaxes around her and becomes slightly more themselves, she is driven by mission and a sense of community that is both rare and beautiful.
What was your first job? When I was 15, I worked for my dad’s foundation repair business, Affordable Foundation Repair. I spent my high school summers crawling under houses, hauling wheelbarrows of concrete, and learning how to install tree root moisture-barriers. That job taught me a lot about work ethic and commitment. I’m also always secretly making mental notes on how level buildings and homes are.
Describe a typical day in your life. I’m one of those people who has to set five alarms to get out of bed on time. On a good day, I’m out of bed by the second alarm and have enough time to practice yoga. I get ready while listening to music or a podcast. Then, I’ll make my first (of many) cups of coffee. For the past year, I’ve been working from home so I make the very short walk from my kitchen to my desk. Throughout the day, I like to take breaks by playing with my dogs or talking a walk. Once the day wraps up, I usually start prepping to make dinner — I love to cook. After dinner, we usually end the night watching Netflix or reading a book while cuddling the dogs.
What advice would you give the younger you? Lean into your authenticity sooner. Both you and the world will miss out during the time you spend hiding and holding back.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Moving to Lafayette when I transferred to the University of Louisiana. I started college at LSU. My first year was so difficult that I was contemplating quitting college altogether. Instead, I made the decision to transfer to UL and give it another year before giving up. I had no idea how much my time at UL would transform me as a person, introduce me to lifelong relationships, and build my foundation in Acadiana.
What values do you live by? Adventure, growth, belonging & community, authenticity
What is your favorite journey? Would you believe me if I said this past year? Right before the pandemic started, I was overwhelmed and overcommitted. I wasn’t paying enough attention to my personal health. I was overstretched because I didn’t have a clear compass for myself. When I was forced to spend some time alone, it led to a lot of reflection. I was able to find my own internal compass and realign my goals and values. I started to find grace for myself. I learned to say no to things that drained my energy. I started to appreciate my quirks and my journey. And, most importantly, I started seriously taking care of my physical, mental and spiritual health. I have grown more in the past year than the 30 before it.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Snuggling with my dogs, windows open, wrapped in a blanket, reading a book.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I recommend "Your Money or Your Life" by Vicki Robin for everyone. This book helps to define your personal “enoughness” while challenging how we’re conditioned to think about money and success. I’d also recommend "Upstream" by Dan Rath for anyone working in the nonprofit space or in healthcare.
What is the best thing about where you live? The home I’ve made with my wife and our two dogs. I find so much comfort in my home.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Listening to live music at a festival or hanging out at a brewery. Both of these must include good food!
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to run for Congress or become the U.S. Ambassador to France.
What is your motto? I love this quote from scouting: “Try and leave this world a little better than you found it.”
How would you like to be remembered? When I was in a college, one of my most admired mentors described me as compassionate. It was the kindest compliment I’ve ever received and sort of stopped me in my tracks. Every day since, I’ve tried to live up to what he saw in me.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You are a strong-ass woman. Don’t let this be the thing that stops you.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Books, music, and my little family.
What do you collect? Connections to people. I love meeting new people and learning all about them — the real things, what they care about, what they most want, etc. I keep a mental list of the things I learn about people and I am always on the lookout for ways to connect people to each other and to resources.
What food could you live on for a month? Tsunami — it’s been my favorite since I moved to Lafayette for college.
What would you change about yourself? I always want to grow and continue to learn, but there’s nothing specifically I want to change.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? "Parks and Rec" Season 7 April Ludgate — she has the best character arc I’ve ever seen in a sitcom.
Describe yourself in five words. I like music and food.
What is your idea of happiness? Fully immersed in live music with my wife. I love the energy of being in a crowd of strangers all enjoying this experience together.
Who is your style icon? Because I don’t get very excited about fashion, I try to build a capsule wardrobe with as many second-hand pieces as possible.
What do you most regret? The chances I never took. I don’t regret any decision that I made and failed at. They all taught me something. I only regret the opportunities that I didn’t take.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Do you have any siblings?
What would the answer be? Yes — I have eight actually. I’m the oldest and I didn’t always love having so many sib-lings growing up. But I can’t imagine life without them now. I’m grateful for how unique my relationship with each one is.