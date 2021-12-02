Wendy Begneaud is a local baker who makes delicious gluten-free things. Her company Yum Ya’ll (great name) is the result of her many years of creating recipes, testing, tasting and creating better recipes. She even makes gluten-free roux!
Wendy is full of passion, direct, and quick-witted. She says things like, “If you ask me a question, I’m probably going to answer it,” but in a way that lets you know she’s both feisty and funny.
You can taste her bakes (and yes, I did test them) at numerous pop-ups, Artwalks and by ordering directly from her. Her Facebook and Instagram is @yumyall70503 — you can find out where she’ll be next and how to order.
What was your first job? Shining my dad's shoes
Describe a typical day in your life. Check calendar, email and social feeds with a large cup of coffe. Mop kitchen, double-check pantry, play "Great British Baking Show" or favorite music on Spotify. Make flour blend and sub-doughs or crumbles, start main doughs, bake, bake bake, cool, cool, cool. Label packaging, then pack, pack, pack. Pack for show/market/pop-up or deliver.
Then I set up, meet and talk with the great customers, pack it up, head home to make dinner and ream of new flavors!
What advice would you give the younger you? Listen more, talk less. ear your seatbelt — it will save you years of pain!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Finding out that I have a severe gluten intolerance took 2-3 years and was marked by terrible — and a couple of times life threatening — complications. When you can no longer have a food that is in so many things, it turns your and your family's world upside down.
What values do you live by? Be supportive and kind and tell as many jokes as you know.
What do you most appreciate? Genuineness, humor, creativity and a great palate!
What is your favorite journey? I love to travel and my favorite destinations have great history and a beach. But my favorite journeys are through books because you get to walk around in another life.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My kitchen
What living figure most inspires you? Chef Christina Tosi. She goes for it 100% of the time and has made an incredible business by being herself!
What was the best advice you were ever given? Start your day by talking to God like He's right there with you, because He is.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Alchemist" by Paolo Coelho
What is the best thing about where you live? It's home. We lived away for many years and are still grateful we were able to move back!
How do you "let the good times roll?" Cook for everyone to come over and cut up!
What did you want to be when you grew up? Orthopedic surgeon
What is your motto? Life can be hard and you can choose to laugh or cry. Crying is boring.
How would you like to be remembered? As a good parent and wife who bakes well and tells terrifically bad jokes!
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? God, help me to quit worrying and get out there and do it!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Faith, family, and a good oven.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Awesome! And what my kids dislike most: Hey, let me tell you something!
What is your favorite word? Yes!
What do you collect? Ribbon. I have no idea why.
What food could you live on for a month? Potatoes!
What would you change about yourself? No arthritis!
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with?Sally Brown in her love for and defense of Linus.
Describe yourself in five words. Interested, kind, funny, hard-working, loyal
What is your idea of happiness? Being satisfied in my circumstances and on the beach!
What is your favorite movie? "Moonstruck"
What music defines who you are? I listen to everything, but the music of Willie, Waylon, Merle, Johnny, Loretta, and Dolly is what I was raised on, and the thread of "keep at it, work hard, don't be a door mat and have fun" is awesome!
Who is your style icon? I had a teacher, Mrs. Neff, who traveled the world and had a cool, funky style with the best jewelry! I tend to be fairly conservative but I always try to "Mrs.Neff" my look in some way.
What do you most regret? Not accepting a job offer from Harrod's.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your family like?
What would the answer be? I have three sons and a terrific husband who inspire and challenge me to be better, dig deeper and are always honest taste testers. I love my guys!!