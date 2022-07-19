High-end homes are a niche market. And while home sales in Acadiana have slowed overall, the market is still busy, local realtors say.
"For a while, there were no open houses on a Sunday afternoon because everything was selling without that kind of effort," said Lisa Bucher, a realtor in Lafayette. "Now, we're seeing up to six or eight open houses on a Sunday."
Bucher said that previously there were up to 30 open houses on a Sunday in Acadiana.
Realtors in south Louisiana say the demand for high-end, luxury homes remains strong, even if it takes longer to sell them.
Here's a look at three top-dollar houses for sale in Acadiana.
Details and photographs about the homes below were provided by the listing agents.
118 Kimball Drive, Lafayette 70508
For $4,900,000, this antebellum-style home, nestled on the Vermilion River, has 5,000 square feet of living and 10,000 square feet under roof with its wrap-around balcony and covered porch. The living area is open to the kitchen with bar/island accented by cypress cabinets, a Wolf Range with four gas burners and and two ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator & Wine Cooler, farmhouse Sink and, of course, an elevator. The estimated monthly payment is $25,373.
Key Features
- 4 beds
- 4.5 baths
- 5,000 square feet / $980 per square feet
- 3 car garage
- 85 days on market
155 Shannon Road, Lafayette 70503
Located in Greenbriar Estates, this property available for sale at $3,995,000. This place is ideal for one interested in the architectural combination of a comfortable and luxurious design. The home also has an array of outdoor entertainment features: a grilling station, a cabana pool house and a guest house. The estimated monthly price is $22,887.
Key Features
- 4 beds
- 4.5+ baths
- 9,457 square feet / $422 per square feet
- 3 car garage
- 232 days on market
1414 E Bayou Parkway, Lafayette 70508
Located on a bend of the Vermillion River and available for $2.8 million, this home, according to its listing, could be a bed and breakfast. It has historical details, including cypress-wood panel walls and rosewood floors as well as an antique three-tiered chandelier with 26 opaque tulip globes that once hung in the first public school built in Lafayette. The estimated monthly payment is $14,891.
Key Features
- 4 beds
- 3.5+ baths
- 6,273 square feet / $446 per square feet
- 2.5-acre lot
- 2 car garage
- 52 days on market