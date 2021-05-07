The new Cajun Heartland Music Festival is scheduled just before Memorial Day May 27-29 inside the Cajundome, officials announced Friday morning.
The lineup includes Diamond Rio, Cupid & Friends and Granger Smith. Attendance will be limited with attendees required to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and a strict clear bag policy will also be in effect.
Diamond Rio will perform May 27 with special guests Lainey Wilson and Blaine Roy.
Cupid and Friends will perform May 28 in an event hosted by Uncle Luck and will feature Roi Anthony, DJ Jubilee, Partners N’ Crime, Mr. Phat, Nebu and Annsoul.
Granger Smith will perform May 29 featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. with special guests Priscilla Block and Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at tickemaster.com or the Cajundome box office. For more, visit cajundome.com/events/chsf21.