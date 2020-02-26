It’s quiet for now.
Ash Wednesday put a solemn end to a Mardi Gras run that, for some, began in early January.
Lent is here. And, again for some, the calm in the air is filtered by abstinence, penitence, fast and contemplation.
But it wasn’t amid the hush of a 40-day Lenten season when a revelation came to Laura Huval. No, it took much longer than that.
“In the past eight or nine years, I’ve just kind of been denying something that I’ve been feeling inside: I really needed to really intentionally pray with music more,” said Huval. “And then I became really inspired by some of my favorite scripture, prayer, people, experiences and I just started writing about those experiences. That was my inspiration.”
Then the nagging inside grew louder: “About a year ago, just something within me kept, like a voice, ‘What are you doing with your gifts?’ ‘Are you wasting your gifts?’”
Huval’s gifts are apparent to anyone who’ve seen Sweet Cecilia, the harmony grounded trio of two sisters (Maegan Berard Rankin) and a cousin (Callie Guidry) along the Al Berard bloodline.
But it also took an outside musician at a church event “who was there and he was giving the talk and he would sing. And I was sitting there, ‘I think I could do this.’”
Her intuition was seconded by those in attendance who told her the same thing.
“It validated exactly what I had been feeling that I can be doing this," she said. "I can be spreading the Gospel with my song. And, again, it’s just my nature as a teacher, too, that I love that. I love to teach and I love to sing.”
The result is “It’s Never Too Late,” an eight-song recording of original faith-based songs.
“I just can’t deny what’s inside of me anymore,” said Huval. A CD release show is set for March 22 at Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St.
The music teacher at St. Genevieve Catholic School in Lafayette got her earliest training in music, harmonies and guitar at age 9 in a church choir.
And if you know Huval, there’s also another part of her that’s undeniable.
“I’ve always had it in me, always a spiritual person,” she said. “But I think I was very afraid and scared to put that out there because I love everyone and I respect everyone’s beliefs.
"And I know not everybody are believers and I don’t care. The message of love, that’s super important. Just love, respect, taking care of one another no matter what, that’s very important to me. And, of course, I love Jesus, and in my life, it’s what makes me work better when I’m faith-centered. That just helps me be who I am.”
Huval believes her talents were given to her for a reason.
“It was kind of just the natural progression, like it was the next step that I just felt I needed to use my gifts of music a little bit more,” she said.
So, if you take Huval’s musical background, add educator and do the math, it’ll add up to Joyful Noise Ministries with the catchy tagline, “Spreading the Gospel one song at a time.”
“I just wanted to be able to reach people that way,” said Huval. “I think, already on the stage, not that I would preach by any means, it was just something that I’m comfortable doing because it is who I am.”
“And so, I’ve been doing a lot of talks and presentations locally and just trying to teach people that music is a powerful way to pray,” she said. “And it sounds simple, but when you do it intentionally, man, the Holy Spirit speaks to you in many different ways through music.”
Huval’s originals on the CD have a Louisiana flare to them.
“It’s very much me. I didn’t change my style, per se. It’s going to be ‘very Laura’ if that makes sense,” she said.
Huval is joined by Ade Huval, accordion; Kyle Heber, bass; Gary Usie, drums, Shane Guidry, piano/organ, Lane Mack, guitar. Tony Daigle, a six-time Grammy winner, produced and engineered the recording.
“Everybody is special. Everybody is unique. Everybody has gifts,” said Huval. “Not everybody uses them. I just wanted to be brave; wanted to be bold. And I was tired of being afraid.
“And, so, it’s never too late. The spiritual journey is like riding a wave or a roller coaster. Just like anything else in life, you know, life, in general, is that. Ups, downs, get stuck. Sometimes you feel like you’re drowning in that wave. You’ve got to find the life vest and get back up."