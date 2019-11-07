You haven't seen Halloween costumes until you've seen the ones donned by guests at local dentist Leslie Jacobs' Halloween party. The kind of kids who show up at this annual bash are way over the drinking age, but they possess the creative spirit of every inner child and then some.
There were ghouls, ghosts and goblins for sure. But the killer clown, evil Ninja warriors and the scary thing that looked like a "swamp monster crawled out of the Vermilion River" were truly something out of your worst nightmare or horror movie.
Leslie and Heath Blanchard, dressed as Barbie and Ken, welcomed everyone with an open bar, killer appetizers and music by Cupid. If Halloween is your thing, it's hard to beat this party. We felt downright demure in our cat ears and leather jacket, but, hey, someone's got to work.
Inching my way through a huge crowd of wild and wacky guests and daring to take their pictures is about as hazardous as it gets. We've covered hurricanes that were easier to navigate. And we loved every minute of it. Leslie, you rocked that Barbie dress like no one else could. Cheers to next year!