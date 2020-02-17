In honor of Black History Month, local group Conversation Starters and the Acadiana Center for the Arts are challenging Acadiana residents to confront racial differences in the community and view residents' racial experiences through a new lens.
The two groups partnered to mount "Voices of Race in Portrait," an exhibition on display in the Coca-Cola Studio at the Acadiana Center for the Arts until Feb. 28. The show is the work of Conversation Starters, an organization that invites residents to share and learn from one another’s experiences around race, gender, inequity and other issues.
The idea for the exhibition stemmed from the group's The Longest Table event in downtown Lafayette last year. After the event, Lynn Musemeche, a participant, came forward and suggested partnering on a series of blog posts to highlight residents and their experiences with race, said Elsa Dimitriadis, Conversation Starters co-founder.
The group loved the idea but wanted to take it further. Dimitriadis and co-founder Skyra Rideaux wanted the project to have greater reach and proposed the gallery exhibition. They reached out to the AcA, and the wheels began turning, Rideaux said.
“We learned from The Longest Table that people are hungry for work like this and need permission to have these uncomfortable conversations, and the space created for those conversations to safely happen,” Dimitriadis said.
The women gathered storytellers, photographers and conversation facilitators in August and distributed them into groups of three. After being given a rough format, the groups were cut loose and allowed to navigate the experience as small teams, she said.
The majority of the storytellers are black and in their 30s to late 70s, but a range of ages and backgrounds, including natives of the Acadiana region and residents born outside the United States, added layers to their experiences of race and racial acceptance, the women said.
Each person is at a different place in their journey navigating their racial identity and the role of race in their life, they said.
Each portrait is framed and affixed to a simple white wall beside a block of text printed on translucent adhesive paper. The natural paragraph breaks and pauses allow for moments of reflection and for the viewer to gaze into the subject’s eyes and assess the lines and expression on their face as they take in their words.
“For the first iteration, we decided to focus on a powerful and simple approach to telling stories not normally told,” Dimitriadis said.
In his story, pastor John Milton, of the Imani Temple in Lafayette, chose his first experience with racism. Milton was a sophomore at the University of Southwestern Louisiana — now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — in 1982 when a white professor called out Milton, two other black students and an African student and said they were stinking up his classroom.
As a 19-year-old, “it messed me up,” he said.
“I was unconscious of racism. After I went through that experience, my eyes opened up about all the racial situations that happened before, throughout my whole life. I did not know I was on the other side of the track,” he said.
The pastor said he could’ve told any number of stories, from his experiences in the courtroom as an attorney to his time in the Marine Corps.
Milton said he often handles conversations of race in his church and in small group meetings, and he’s glad to see the Conversation Starters stoking conversation in different formats.
Race needs to be discussed in a variety of formats to reach different people, Milton said.
Dimitriadis said art is a powerful vehicle for movement work and she and Rideaux want to create as many opportunities for people to engage in work around equity and identity as possible. A gallery setting is an appealing option because it’s quiet, you can move at your own pace and there’s a sense of distance and safety that allows you to absorb the information the storyteller is communicating, she said.
There’s also considerable emotion translated in picture and story than can be lost in conversation, Rideaux said.
“You may know this powerhouse of a person but may not know their story," Rideaux said. "They’re very powerful and intense stories, and I don’t know that a lot of them have shared them before. When you experience someone that you thought you knew or have worked with or have seen move through the community and learn this part of their life, what that creates between you and them advances and elevates the relationship moving forward,” Rideaux said.
She said the goal is for the stories to stay with people. As viewers reflect on them, the hope is that they’ll be inspired to make positive changes in their own lives.
The women said they want the project to become an annual event and to grow beyond the exhibition format. Rideaux said most participants collected audio and video recordings of their conversations and the group wants to produce a multimedia archive of the stories.
“We want the stories to continue to live and breathe to do the work that needs to be done to heal our community from its racial divide,” Rideaux said.