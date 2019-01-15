The Eta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted its 27th Annual Winter Cotillion on Jan. 5 in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lafayette. Nineteen high school seniors were presented during the An Enchanted Garden of Emeralds gala.
The ball was the pinnacle event after several months of activities, including etiquette workshops, community service, dance rehearsals, a college tour and the Mother-Daughter Hat Luncheon.
The evening began with greetings from President Dr. Marilyn D. Marshall. Tanya Provost Sias and Justice Henderson served as the mistresses of ceremonies.
In addition to the presentation, the debutantes danced with their fathers and with their escorts, which was choreographed by Chesteena Bishop. Karen King led the evening’s toast after which each debutante was presented with a gift. Debutante Co-chairwomen Constance Y. Butler and Alfreda Thompson-Jackson closed out the presentation as the evening gave way to a formal dance. Eleven high school juniors, who are prospective debutantes, served as tea girls for this year’s ball.
Presented were:
Tanner Elizabeth Babineaux, the daughter of Tamara D. Simpson and Albert Babineaux Jr., who is a senior at Acadiana High School and plans to attend LSU.
Hallah Isys Bakari, the daughter of Heather Deann Gremillion and Dr. Dashawn Maurice Bakari, of Baton Rouge, who is a senior at Madison Preparatory Academy and plans to attend Grambling State University.
Morgan Benoit, the daughter of Anitra Phillips and Martin Benoit, who is a senior at Acadiana High School and plans to attend McNeese State University.
Jaden Kennedy Broussard, the daughter of Jamie and Shanita Broussard, of Arnaudville, who is a senior at Cecilia High School and plans to attend LSU.
MacKenzie Elise Donato Brown, the daughter of Michael and Antoinette Brown, who is a senior at David Thibodaux Stem Academy and plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Kaitlyn Burrell, the daughter of Ricardo Burrell and Bridgette and Kiff Jones, who is a senior at Northside High School and plans to attend Grambling State University.
Tierra Butler, the daughter of Kevin and Terrie Butler, who is a senior at Acadiana High School and plans to attend Prairie View A & M University.
Desiree Faulk, the daughter of Dwight and Eula Faulk, who is a senior at Northside High School and plans to attend Grambling State University.
Kaitlyn Janae Guidry, the daughter of Nicole Cain and Melvecchio Guidry, of Crowley, who is a senior at Crowley High School and plans to attend Southern University.
Niyah Hampton, the daughter of Gina and Manuel Readore and stepdaughter of Phillip Hampton, of Opelousas, who is a senior at Opelousas High School and plans to attend Southern University.
Noa Jamir Hollinger, the daughter of Curtis and Gwen Hollinger, who is a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School and plans to attend Berkley College of Music or Loyola University.
Centrelle Marie Martin, the daughter of Christopher Martin and Carol Mercier and the stepdaughter of Harvey Celestine, of St. Martinville, who is a senior at St. Martinville Senior High School and plans to attend Southern University or McNeese State University.
Tyerrin Tyla Phillips, the daughter of Takara Phillips and Erin Guidry, of Carencro, who is a senior at Early College Academy and plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University.
Bre'ahni Michel Plowden, the daughter of Ashlie Gray and Michael Plowden, of New Iberia, who is a senior at New Iberia Senior High School and plans to attend Howard University.
Jacy Alexandria Reed, the daughter of Leslie Reed and John Powell, of Arnaudville, who is a senior at Cecilia High School and plans to attend Southern University.
Jasmine Janae Shillow, the daughter of Henrika Shillow and the late Willie Valliere, who is a senior at Northside High School and plans to attend a four-year university.
Breanye Paige Starring, the daughter of Robin Green and Royce Starring, who is a senior at David Thibodaux Stem Academy and plans to attend South Louisiana Community College.
Hailie Lee Williams, the daughter of Paula G. Williams, of St. Martinville, who is a senior at Episcopal School of Acadiana and plans to attend Birmingham-Southern University.
Kailie Renee Williams, the daughter of Paula G. Williams, of St. Martinville, who is a senior at Episcopal School of Acadiana and plans to attend a four-year university.