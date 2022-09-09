Acadians across Louisiana are expected to gather Oct. 1-9 to celebrate and preserve their culture and heritage by sharing their food, music, language and history during the Great Acadian Awakening/Grand Réveil Acadien.
Ray Trahan, one of the event's founders, said he enjoys everything about the Grand Réveil, postponed from 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.
"I enjoy the French music that's going to be played at every event and the Cajun food," he said. "Every time we do something to celebrate our culture I think people realize the importance of preserving it. We're doing this to wake up our local people to what we have."
Louisiana hosts Grand Réveil Acadien every five years, in between the more expansive Congrès Mondial Acadien held in Canada.
The Great Awakening kicks off Oct. 1 in Abbeville at Magdalen Square. The day will include a biegnet cooking demonstration, an oyster shucking demonstration, a reunion of the Trahan and Vincent families, a presentation on the birth of Cajun culture by Warren Perrin and music and dancing, according to Randal Menard, president of Louisiane-Acadie, which is hosting the event.
The event moves to Port Allen/the West Baton Rouge Museum Oct. 2 with a Cajun dancing demonstration and lessons, crafts, Bourré card games and demonstrations.
The focus will be on St. Martinville Oct. 3, where guests can tour the Longfellow-Evangeline State Park and the city of St. Martinvlle and close out the day at a fais do-do.
In New Iberia Oct. 4 visitors can participate in a French table discussion, hear presentations on La Parade de Mardi Gras de Grand Marais and speakers from the Iberia Cultural Resources Association and Iberia African-American Historical Society and get a taste of the Spanish influence along Bayou Teche.
The GRA takes a road trip to Lafourche Parish on Oct. 5 where a full day is on tap during The Last Acadian Coast: Symposium on Acadian History and Culture in Lafourche-Terrebonne at the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux. Speakers will include Glen Pitre, Nathalie Dajko and Don Davis. A Cajun music demonstration and lecture will feature Chad Huval on accordion and Brazos Huval on fiddle. A young chef from Clare, Nova Scotia, site of Congrè Mondial Acadien 2024, is expected to attend, Trahan said.
The city of Broussard welcomes visitors from its twin city, Cap-Pelê, New Brunswick, Canada, Oct. 7 to recognize and renew that friendship. A delegation from Broussard met with Cap-Pelé residents and officials during Congrès Mondial in 2019.
A Broussard family reunion is planned along with a boudin-making demonstration, a jambalaya-cooking contest, petanque games, a French table discussion and music from a Canadian band and Chubby Carrier.
Church Point in Acadia Parish plays host to the GRA Oct. 8 with a youth talent showcase, an artisans' market, French speaking on the porch, live music and dancing, a Cajun black pot "anything goes" cook-off and a Mass in French.
Oct. 8 is a big day for Cajun family reunions.
The Guidry and Hebert family reunion is planned at the Rayne Civic Center, the Breaux family will gather at the St. Bernard Parish Church Hall in Breaux Bridge, the Lege family reunion is scheduled at Palmetto Island State Park near Abbeville and the Arceneaux family is expected to gather at Vermilionville in Lafayette.
The Great Awakening opens its final day Oct. 9 with a French Mass at the St. John Cathedral in Lafayette followed by a tintamarre, an Acadian tradition of parading through a neighborhood making noise. The tintamarre will end at Warehouse 535 for speaking presentations and a Cajun jam session.
In the afternoon, the festivities move to Arnaudville, which straddles St. Martin and St. Landry parishes. Tours are planned at St. Luc French Immersion Schools, with vendors and demonstrations at St. Luc Marketplace followed by a Liar, Boast and Storyteller contest.
More details are available at https://www.louisianeacadie.com/activities/