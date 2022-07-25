“I have 14 months sober from cocaine. I have nine months clean from alcohol, and I have a lifetime ahead of me pretending like I’m having fun," comedian Ryan Rogers joked during a live taping in March for his debut album "She is Me."
"Look, I’m doing it right now,” he said.
The record’s release is like the icing on the cake at the end of a roller coaster launch to his career, now just barely a year old.
Rogers, 34, is a New Orleans native who lived in Lafayette for about 10 years. Though his career is young, he already has some notable credits on his media kit: an evening hosting for actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, a mental health comedy tour that took him to sororities across the Gulf South, headlining New Orleans’ first Queer Comedy Festival in June, a storytelling show in partnership with Virgin Hotels and now a mini-tour in Nashville and Chicago.
It’s been a whirlwind year. And it began with getting sober.
“It’s not a coincidence that I got sober from narcotics and alcohol and then, two weeks later, started comedy,” he says. “I still have a million things I want to accomplish. This is just year one.”
The truth is, Rogers is having more fun than ever being sober. A native of New Orleans, which features heavily in his shows, Rogers lived in Lafayette for 10 years and graduated with an advertising degree from UL Lafayette. His sex column in The Vermilion, UL’s school paper, landed him his first advertising job.
He moved from Lafayette to New Orleans and then to San Francisco to work for Google in 2016. It wasn’t until the pandemic hit that Rogers decided to move back to New Orleans, joined Narcotics Anonymous and picked up a microphone.
“I got sober and then had all this clarity in my life and left my career in advertising and marketing behind after 15 years,” he says. “I wanted to pursue something to make me happy. Comedy was something I always wanted to try my hand at.”
The first place he got on stage was New Orleans’ Ugly Dog Saloon for Raw Dog Comedy open mic night. He ironed out his material five to seven nights a week. After just three months, he was asked to host.
Rogers’ act ranges in style, substance and delivery. He muses about sex, drugs, recovery and finds dark humor in his private life. He runs the raunchier bits by his mom first, since she’s in the audience a lot.
“I went to my parents’ home before my special and said, ‘I’m going to make jokes about you,’” he says. “There’s always been this kind of brazenness with my writing, this unabashedness. I’m not afraid of what my parents will think about it, but there’s still that approval. I have been really confident as a queer person who came out early in life and had really supportive parents.”
Erin Bass is a freelance writer for The Current. She can be reached at erinzbass@gmail.com.