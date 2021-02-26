Bob Borel has experimented with a wide range of mediums as an artist, but his most recent recognition has been not for his creations but for his community outreach.
Borel, 42, was recently surprised with a new award called the Acadiana Artist Alliance's championship belt.
"All I want to do is make my community a little richer, whether that be the Cajun community or the arts community," Borel said. "I never approach it as just me alone doing something in a field. I always try to think about how I can also include other people."
Brett Chigoy, a Lafayette muralist and scenic artist, created the championship belt and presented it to Borel on opening night of a new exhibit at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. The belt will be on display until May 8 as part of the AcA's "Slammed!! Sensationalism and Culture in the Squared Circle."
Chigoy's intention is for Borel to hand off the championship belt in a year to another artist in the community.
"There's been an overall lack of enthusiasm for the arts in general," Chigoy said. "This idea of the belt and having this award is about the drama of who is going to get it next, when is it going to happen, things like that."
Chigoy said he remembers moving to Lafayette in 2003 when there was a thriving arts community supported by the Acadiana Artist Alliance. The organization, which started in the 1980s, has dissolved in recent years.
Chigoy said he's hopeful that artist relationships might be rekindled and celebrated through the simple act of one artist recognizing another each year through the new award. Perhaps, he said, the award could reignite the alliance once more.
"One of the reasons I chose Bob is because I like his enthusiasm," Chigoy said. "He just seemed like the best candidate for passing it on in an interesting manner. I can't think of a better person who could spark something to rally around as a whole community, a better person to get all the artists together and celebrate the spirit of what we do."
In the last year, Borel has led art classes for victims of domestic violence and inmates transitioning back into the community.
"I think good art is what you do wrong," Borel said. "If it were just a perfect representation of what you're imagining or what you're seeing, you might as well just get a camera. I love being able to impart a little bit of confidence in somebody else, just giving them time and permission to do art."
Last March, Borel created a Facebook group called Artist Quarantine to keep local creators connected during the pandemic. A few dozen of the group's members even had their artwork featured in an exhibit at the AcA called "The Healthy Artist."
"It was my first opportunity curating," Borel said. "And I absolutely loved reaching out to people, inviting them to participate in a real art gallery for the first time. I still get goosebumps thinking about it."
Earlier this month, Borel was named curator of The Hallway, a small downtown gallery at 625 Garfield St.
"I consider curating to be a form of outreach," Borel said. "I know plenty of artists that are introverts and, personally, I'm an introvert that's willing to go against my nature and go public every now and then. Because if I can encourage any up-and-coming artist to either put some of their work out there or feel a little more confident in what they're doing, my work here is done."