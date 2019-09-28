The 31st year of the Bach Lunch series of the Lafayette Science Museum launches on Oct. 4 and runs through Nov. 1.
The free concerts feature different bands performing from noon to 1 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette. Lunches are available for purchase from local restaurants beginning at 11:15 a.m. Proceeds go to support the Lafayette Science Museum. As always, expect great music, great food and a great friendly atmosphere.
Upcoming schedule:
- Oct. 4 — Michot's Melody Makers. Food by Imonelli’s, Jefferson Street Pub
- Oct. 11 — The Revelers. Food by Deano’s Pizza, Hub City Diner, Joey’s Specialty Meats
- Oct. 18 — Cedric Watson. Food by Creole Lunch House, Poupart’s Bakery, Zea’s Rotisserie & Grill
- Oct. 25 — Les Freres Michot. Food by Agave Cantina, Antoni’s Cafe, Bailey’s
- Nov. 1 — Bonsoir Catin Trio. Food by Chris’ PoBoys, Ema’s Café, Roly Poly