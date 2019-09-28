ACA.downtownalive007.030919.jpg (copy)
Louis Michot and Michot's Melody Makers will kick off the Bach Lunch series in downtown Lafayette on Oct. 4.

 FILE PHOTO

The 31st year of the Bach Lunch series of the Lafayette Science Museum launches on Oct. 4 and runs through Nov. 1.

The free concerts feature different bands performing from noon to 1 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette. Lunches are available for purchase from local restaurants beginning at 11:15 a.m. Proceeds go to support the Lafayette Science Museum. As always, expect great music, great food and a great friendly atmosphere.

Upcoming schedule:

  • Oct. 4 — Michot's Melody Makers. Food by Imonelli’s, Jefferson Street Pub
  • Oct. 11 —  The Revelers. Food by Deano’s Pizza, Hub City Diner, Joey’s Specialty Meats
  • Oct. 18 — Cedric Watson. Food by Creole Lunch House, Poupart’s Bakery, Zea’s Rotisserie & Grill
  • Oct. 25 — Les Freres Michot. Food by Agave Cantina, Antoni’s Cafe, Bailey’s
  • Nov. 1 — Bonsoir Catin Trio. Food by Chris’ PoBoys, Ema’s Café, Roly Poly
