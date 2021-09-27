Addy Melancon, the last living veteran of the original Louisiana National Guard, was honored in Breaux Bridge on Sunday for his service during the Second World War.

Melancon, who is 99, was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion of the 156th Infantry Regiment out of Breaux Bridge, famous for being the only unit in the Army to speaks only French. Melancon joined in 1940 when he was 17.

In 1945, he served as an officer in in Europe, acting as an interpreter between members of his tank unit and French civilians.

“I was there so that you can be free now,” Melancon said Sunday, surrounded by the members of his family, and holding the hand of his great-granddaughter, Emily Hardy, who is serving in the same National Guard unit.

“It was a Sunday when I arrived in Europe like it is today,” Melancon recalled. “The French language helped me a lot in life, before the war, during and after.”

Melancon spoke only Cajun French as a child. He learned how to speak English thanks to a young teacher met in Breaux Bridge; he learned how the numerous French dialects with the help of a woman he met in France in 1945.

“Once In Europe, I was fascinated by all of these ways to use the same language I knew,” he said. “There were no classes or courses over there. It was all real life.”

The celebration at Melancon's home in Breaux Bridge was courtesy of the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Acadiana Museum.

“We thank you, and we are immensely grateful for your service,” said Rep. Mike Huval, who represents District 46. He recalled that in 1945, speaking only French was frowned upon in Louisiana.

“Instead, your French language helped our country to communicate with the locals in Europe, to win the war and allow us to live in a free world today,” Huval said. “You were not trained for it. You succeeded in it naturally.”

Melancon also received recognition from the Acadian Museum of Erath for helping preserve Acadian culture.

“You stood up proudly, didn’t try to hide your Frenchness, but used it as a badge of honor and a way to serve your country,” said Warren Perrin, chairman of the museum. “Stories like that inspired the Louisiana legislature to create the 22-Parish area called Acadiana in 1971, and in 1974 our flag.”

Melancon's story is not only one of service but also of tradition.

“As his only great-granddaughter, I knew the right thing to do was to continue his legacy and join the military,” said 22-year-old Emily Hardy. “He is definitely my inspiration.”

Hardy joined the Army in 2019, and serves at the National Guard transportation unit based in voyelles Parish.

“I remember when I was a child, I was fascinated by the stories he shared with all of us every time, sitting on a chair at the porch, drinking coffee after a meal,” she said.

Melancon expressed his pride of Hardy's service.

“I hope someday she will be a Lieutenant, and that I can salute her again,” he said.