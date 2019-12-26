FRIDAY-SUNDAY
MERRY & BRIGHT WINDOW WONDERLAND: downtown Lafayette. Window Wonderland 2019 is a fine art installation in commercial display windows in downtown Lafayette that brings together the community, business owners and local artists to celebrate civic pride and the holiday season by showcasing their creative talents in an artistic, family-friendly and festive format.
SATURDAY
HIKING AND BACKPACKING: 9 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Attendees to this seminar will receive a map pack of five of the best hikes in the state. They'll be shown photos of each hike and will hear about the maps in detail, showing them where to park, different options to hike on each trail, things they need to know about each trail and much more.
CHRISTMAS PARTY AT THE MANSION: 8 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Continue the holiday revelry with a unique and fun theatrical experience at Cite des Arts with Sagittarius Entertainment's production of "Christmas Party at the Mansion," a murder mystery play and variety show.
TUESDAY
NEW YEAR'S NOON CARNIVAL AND COUNTDOWN: 10 a.m., Children's Museum of Acadiana, 201 E Congress St., Lafayette. Admission is $8 per person, 12 months and under are free; members are $3 per person. New Year’s Noon is an annual event designed for children (and their grown ups) to say goodbye to 2019 hello to 2020.
HAPPY "NOON" YEAR! HOLIDAY PARTY: 11:30 a.m., Iberia Parish Library-Loreauville Branch, 510 N. Main St., Loreauville. For the little ones who can't stay awake to see the ball drop at midnight, ring in the "noon year" at the library. Enjoy music, dancing, a craft, stories and a countdown to noon. Ages 2-5.
ACADIANA COMMUNITY FILM SERIES: 2 p.m., Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. If you couldn't attend the 2018 and 2019 Iberia Film Festival, here's your chance to see award-winning local films. The event will end with the People's Choice Award chosen by the audience. Tickets are available on the Iberia Film Festival website, Facebook page and at the door for $10.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Close to Home — Alicia Faciane," through Jan. 11. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones