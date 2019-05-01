ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Strawberry Basil Sangria
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries
½ cup fresh basil leaves, torn or sliced
½ cup agave syrup or simple syrup
¼ cup triple sec
¼ cup white rum
½ cup orange juice
2 cups red or white wine
Sparkling water
1. Slice half the strawberries in half; set aside the remaining whole strawberries.
2. In a small bowl, muddle (smash) the torn basil leaves with the halved strawberries with a spoon.
3. Add syrup, triple sec, rum, orange juice and wine.
4. Stir, then add whole strawberries.
5. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
6. Serve over ice with a splash of sparkling water and garnished with strawberries and basil.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Frozen Strawberry Margarita
Makes 1 serving. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
3 tablespoons water
¼ cup frozen strawberries
1½ ounces tequila
½ ounce triple sec
1 lime’s juice
1 cup ice cubes
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 wedge lime
1. To make a simple syrup, in a small saucepan, heat sugar and water to boiling. Boil 1 minute, then remove from heat and allow to cool.
2. To a blender, add strawberries, tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Blend to combine.
3. Add ice cubes; blend on high until the ice is crushed. Pour in the cooled syrup and blend just to incorporate.
4. Pour salt into a bowl. Rub lime wedge around the rim of a glass. Dip glass rim in salt.
5. Pour margarita into the glass and serve garnished with lime slice or wedge.