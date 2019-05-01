ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE

Strawberry Basil Sangria

Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries

½ cup fresh basil leaves, torn or sliced

½ cup agave syrup or simple syrup

¼ cup triple sec

¼ cup white rum

½ cup orange juice

2 cups red or white wine

Sparkling water

1. Slice half the strawberries in half; set aside the remaining whole strawberries.

2. In a small bowl, muddle (smash) the torn basil leaves with the halved strawberries with a spoon.

3. Add syrup, triple sec, rum, orange juice and wine.

4. Stir, then add whole strawberries.

5. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

6. Serve over ice with a splash of sparkling water and garnished with strawberries and basil.

ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Makes 1 serving. Recipe is by Teresa Day.

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

3 tablespoons water

¼ cup frozen strawberries

1½ ounces tequila

½ ounce triple sec

1 lime’s juice

1 cup ice cubes

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 wedge lime

1. To make a simple syrup, in a small saucepan, heat sugar and water to boiling. Boil 1 minute, then remove from heat and allow to cool.

2. To a blender, add strawberries, tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Blend to combine.

3. Add ice cubes; blend on high until the ice is crushed. Pour in the cooled syrup and blend just to incorporate.

4. Pour salt into a bowl. Rub lime wedge around the rim of a glass. Dip glass rim in salt.

5. Pour margarita into the glass and serve garnished with lime slice or wedge.

