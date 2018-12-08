The Krewe of Gabriel Presentation Ball was held Dec. 1 at the Frem F. Boustany Convention Center.
Commodore Michael Gibbens presented each of the young women with a krewe medallion. Frank Gerami III served as ball chairman, with Thomas Montgomery as adviser and as master of ceremonies.
The debutantes are Catherine Anderson, daughter of Boyd and Georgette Anderson; Anna Babineaux, daughter of Joel and Lisa Babineaux; Lillian Broussard, daughter of Scott Broussard and Lorraine Billeaud; Catherine Castille, daughter of Ignatius Castille and Tia Castille; Katherine David, daughter of Bob and Lisa David; Victoria Dupre, daughter of Shawn and Kimberly Dupre; Annabelle Edwards, daughter of Christopher Edwards and Allyson Prejean; Elizabeth Elmore, daughter of Jeffrey and Jan Elmore; Abigail Geoffroy, daughter of Gregory and Elaine Geoffroy; Anna Montgomery, daughter of Richard and Lorin Montgomery; Abigail St. Pierre, daughter of Luke and Evelyn St. Pierre; Grace Waguespack, daughter of Robby and Jamie Waguespack; and Catherine Zehnder, daughter of Todd and Jennifer Zehnder.