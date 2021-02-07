The court of Les Brigands de Lafitte was honored in early February at a luncheon at the home Queen Meghan Estelle Colomb.
Maids and guests were entertained by the AG Jazz Collective and treated to a lunch provided by River Oaks Catering. The luncheon was held in place of the krewe's 67th Ball Masque, which was canceled by the pandemic.
The queen, a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, is the daughter of Brian and Elise Colomb. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the English National Honor Society and has been a class officer and Student Council member for four years. A varsity cheerleader, Colomb is an All-American cheerleader with the Universal Cheerleaders Association and has volunteered at Family Tree of Acadiana, Games of Acadiana and St. Joseph’s Diner.
Elizabeth Anne Beaullieu, a senior at Saint Thomas More Catholic High School, is the daughter of Paul Beaullieu and Jhan Beaulieu. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 4-point GPA in advanced placement courses for four years. She has been a Cougar of the Month, a member of the 2020 Homecoming Court, Student Council class representative, a Spanish Club officer, a student ambassador, campus ministry member and a Quest team member. She was a freshman cheerleader and a three-year member and co-captain of the current national champion STM Sparklers dance team.
Erin Elizabeth Beene, a senior at St. Joseph Academy in Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Stephen and Kathy Beene. She has been a member of the Volleyball All-District First team and All Metro team. She earned JV Most Improved Player and Varsity Most Improved Player honors, lettered for four years and won an SJA Service Award. She has been a student ambassador, Beta Club member, Liturgy Committee member, Challenge Day Athletic member, a part of student ministry, lettered in academics and made the honor roll.
Gabrielle Alyse Brabner, a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, is the daughter of Tony and Alli Brabner. She has been a member of the volleyball and softball teams for four years, the basketball team for three years and has a 3.85-point GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of campus ministry for four years. She received the William J. Moss Courage Award in her sophomore and junior years.
D’Ella Fontaine David, a senior at Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama, is the daughter of Benjamin David and Barbara von Gal. She is a member of FFA Youth Program and is an alternative basketball member. She is an usher and acolyte at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and a volunteer at Lee County Humane Society.
Isabel Frances David, a senior at Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama, is the daughter of Benjamin David and Barbara von Gal. She is a member of Future Healthcare Professionals, is an intern at East Alabama Medical Center, a member of TRI-M Music Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the National Honor Society, the English National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. She is also a section leader for the school's marching band and an ambassador.
Emily Elizabeth Deshotels, a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, is the daughter of Betsy and John Deshotels III. She has been a member of the track team, an Options mentor, a Beta Club member, an ambassador and on the honor roll for four years. She is a member of the National Honor Society, campus ministry, Crossroads team and the Light Retreat Team.
Olivia Lorraine Guidry, a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, is the daughter of Jason and Lorraine Guidry. She is a 3.9 GPA academic letterman, a volleyball team member for three years, an All-District Basketball team member for four years, and an all-Acadiana and Advertiser student of the week. She is a two-time Top Cat winner, Breakfast of Champions award recipient, a member of campus ministry, a senior retreat leader, a member of the Spanish Club and a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Isabella Maria Hutchison, a senior at Teurlings Catholic High School, is the daughter of Michael and Valerie Hutchison. She is a member of the Creative Writing Club, campus ministry, Quiz Bowl, Improv Club, Technology Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions Club and Service Krewe. She also received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence. She was a varsity player on the soccer team for three years, a member of the Cajun Soccer Club and a member of Funk Ensemble at The School of Rock.
Mary Louise Juneau, a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, is the daughter of Karen and Tommy Juneau Sr. She has been a member of the Competition Cheerleader Team for four years, and part of Cougars for Life, campus ministry, the Science Club and the Spanish Club.
Avery Bellis Quoyeser, a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, is the daughter of Jared and Mary Quoyeser. She has been an Options Mentor, campus minister, ambassador, on the honor roll for four years and a Light Retreat Team member. She has played varsity soccer for four years, is the soccer team captain and has been a member of the freshman (All State), sophomore (All District, All Metro) and junior (All State, All Acadiana, All Metro) soccer teams and plans to play for Appalachian State University.
Christine Rose Rountree, a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, is the daughter of Catherine and Gordon Rountree Jr. She has been a competition cheerleader for four years, was an All-American cheerleader as a sophomore and a UCA Jump Off winner as a senior. She is a senior chaplain and has a 4-point GPA in honors and advanced placement. She is an academic letterman, member of campus ministry, Quest Team, Light Retreat Team, Puerto Rico mission trip, the National Honor Society, Cougars for Life, the Beta Club, the Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a school ambassador.
Hallie Preston Sobiesk, a senior at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, is the daughter of Dr. George Adalbert Sobiesk and Angela Guidry Sobiesk. She has taken dance for 16 years at Delarue Dence Centre and is a seven-year member of Delarue and Company. She is a part of campus ministry and has presented artwork at the LSU High School Exhibition.