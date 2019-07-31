John Robert Burton III (known as simply J. Burton) is a rock star. I mean, he’s an actual rock star on stage with the band, TALKER or as Grand Nathaniel, and he’s a rock star in everything else he does. At the moment, he describes himself as a landlord, songwriter, singer, builder, handyman and most recently Freetown and downtown account manager for Schilling Distributing. He built both of the new parklets in downtown Lafayette, one outside Central Pizza where you can dine, and one in front of The Gordon Square Hotel building (oh, those beautiful angles).
J Has found his happy place — it’s a state of mind, a way of being and surrounding himself with the things that feed him. He is genuinely funny, open and deep (often all at the same time). J is also the very first person to answer the new question I’ve added to this feature “Who is your style icon?” I loved his answer. You can find out more about his music on Facebook (both of the acts have pages) and look for them playing around town.
What was your first job? I got a job at the “new” McDonald’s in St. Martinville in 1992. I wanted to cook but I was so pretty they put me on the register. One co-worker thought I was a girl the whole time I worked there (3 months), I was ok with it.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up, coffee, english muffin, hang out with my wife, Clair, because she’s on the night shift, write really bad poetry on the porch, make sure every bar downtown has enough beer, couch, TV, practice, maybe record something, drink too much, write better poetry. I like to cook and I’m good at it so that’s part of a lot of my days, then watch the sunset, we eat around midnight, stay up later, more TV, sleep in a giant bed in a tiny 68 degree solarium, weird dreams, start again.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t quit your day job. Wait do you have a day job? OK, get a day job and then don’t quit it.
What values do you live by? Take control of your own life, have fun, and if there’s something that you don’t like about who you are or what your life has become CHANGE IT.
What do you most appreciate? The comfort of solitude. Being alone, but knowing that I won’t stay alone for too long.
Who is your style icon? Ross Fontenot — I buy all of my clothes from Genterie Supply Co. in Downtown Lafayette.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Home. Also a movie theater though, you know? Isn’t that the best when that happens?
What was the best advice you were ever given? My mom once told me never to do anything just for the money; I live by that.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Prophet" by Kahlil Gibran
What is the best thing about where you live? I live downtown! Downtown is the best thing!
How do you "let the good times roll" ? I don’t, really; I used to. I like to keep a good handle on my times these days. I don’t let them roll.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An architect, then a meteorologist, then a fighter pilot, then I started playing guitar.
What is your motto? Keep it in the middle of the road.
How would you like to be remembered? I hope I can inspire young artists to at least try, and even if you don’t make it, don’t let that stop you from creating. It gets tougher as you get older but that’s part of the beauty of the task.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You’re terrible. You should quit. Why are you even trying?
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Pencil. Paper. Whiskey
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I whistle a lot to replace words. I even get annoyed by it, but it’s such a handy thing.
What is your favorite word? “Nope.” I can say it like a thousand different ways.
What do you collect? Drinking glasses. It’s a real problem; I can’t even go into the Habitat store.
What food could you live on for a month? Anything that can me made into a taco. I don’t care what it is, if it can be folded I can eat it.
What would you change about yourself? MY HEIGHT! I always wanted to be tall. I’m 5’11” on a good day.
Describe yourself in five words. Um, wait do what now?
What is your favorite movie? Close race between "Lawrence of Arabia," "Romancing the Stone," and "Highlander."
What do you most regret? Not picking a lane musically speaking. Consistency is everything, and that’s something I’ve avoided.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What would you want to be that you aren’t now?
What would the answer be? An actor. But I recently heard someone say, “Acting is what you do as a performer if you can’t play music” so I guess I’m stuck.