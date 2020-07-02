Andy Samberg is overdue for some respect. This month, he has another shot with the romantic comedy "Palm Springs," premiering on July 10 exclusively on Hulu.
"Palm Springs" is the latest big purchase story from the Sundance Film Festival. During January's event, distributor Neon and Hulu paid more than $17.5 million for the title, making it the biggest deal of all time at the festival. Pretty good for a comedy that was made for around $5 million.
Critically, "Palm Springs" sits at a whopping 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes as seemingly everyone is digging the crisp twist on the romantic comedy about a couple meeting, then being stuck in a time loop during a wedding.
To say "Palm Springs" comes highly anticipated is selling it short. To get ready for the mid-July premiere, another movie future Samberg fans should watch is the music mockumentary "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," available now on HBO Max.
Released in 2016 and making less than $10 million at the box office, "Popstar" captures the sublimely sweet, goofball energy of Samberg and his cohorts in the rap/pop trio The Lonely Island. The movie follows Samberg as the brainless Conner4Real as he releases his second album after leaving The Style Boyz.
"Popstar" skewers the idiocy of pop music. Through social media, Conner gives fans a look at the most intimate moments behind the scenes. In an attempt to connect with a bigger audience, Conner teams up with a manufacturer to blare his music into household appliances, triggering a nationwide blackout.
In between those gags, the soundtrack never stops never stopping. "Mona Lisa" is about how Conner4Real thinks the woman depicted in the famous painting isn't attractive. In "Equal Rights," the rapper makes sure his audience knows he's not attracted to men. "Legalize It" isn't about legalizing weed, but crack.
What makes the spoof easy to watch is its quick, 90-minute runtime. Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone play these characters with such blind confidence that you root for them, too. While the trio can rattle off 100 jokes per second, it goes down sweet, making you forget the ever-surrounding, ongoing dark cloud of national events.
That you can turn on "Popstar" and laugh to tears is reason enough to put some respect on Samberg's name.
If you're looking to laugh, check out these titles also streaming this month: "Pineapple Express" on Amazon Prime; "Dumb & Dumber," "Mars Attacks!" on HBO Max; "Best in Show," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "For Your Consideration," "Hot Rod," "Liar Liar," "A Mighty Wind," "Waiting for Guffman," on Hulu; "Airplane!," "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," "The Naked Gun," "Spaceballs" on Netflix.
Also streaming in July
Amazon Prime: "Megamind," "Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist," "Spanglish," available now; "Vivarium," available July 11; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love," available July 19; "Radioactive," available July 24.
Disney+: "Ice Age: Collision Course," "Race to Witch Mountain (2009)," "The Big Green," "The Mighty Ducks," "Hamilton," available July 3; "Solo: A Star Wars Story," available July 10.
HBO Max: "American Graffiti," "Catch Me if You Can," "The Departed," "Enemy of the State," "Insomnia (2002)," "Magnolia," "Munich," "Now and Then," "The Right Stuff," "Saving Private Ryan," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Unforgiven," available now; "Midway," available July 4; "Last Christmas," available July 11; "Harriet," available July 18; "Motherless Brooklyn," available July 25.
Hulu: "The Catcher Was a Spy," "The Client," "Footloose (1984)," "The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete," "March of the Penguins," "Moonstruck," "My Cousin Vinny," "The Trip to Spain," "The Whistlers," available now; "I Am Not Your Negro," available July 3; "The Rest of Us," available July 13; "The Weekend," available July 15; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love," available July 19; "The Assistant," available July 20; "The Last Full Measure," available July 21.
Netflix: "Anne Frank — Parallel Stories," "A Walk to Remember," "Ali," "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," "Definitely, Maybe," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Frida," "Mean Streets," "Sleepless in Seattle," "Stand and Deliver," "The Firm," "Total Recall," available now; "A Kid from Coney Island," available July 6; "The Notebook," available July 18; "The Last Dance," available July 19; "Ip Man 4: The Finale," available July 20; "The Kissing Booth 2," available July 24.