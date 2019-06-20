With more than 9,000 businesses owned by women in Lafayette Parish, a Women's Chamber of Commerce seems like a natural. So last July Debbey Ryan and Elaine Alderman organized the first one of its kind in the state. The organization provides an arena for women to be involved in networking, education, leadership and business development. On June 11, the Women’s Chamber held a membership drive and mixer at the Tru by Hilton in River Ranch, in which women entrepreneurs from the area participated. Ryan, president of the group, says they hope to have 500 members by the year's end.