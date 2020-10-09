Louisiana native and country artist Hunter Hayes and singer-songwriter Jewel will team up for a 2 p.m. podcast Friday in recognition of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.
One Mind’s special "Brain Waves" podcast will air on Facebook (facebook.com/onemindorg) and be available afterward at OneMind.org. The international mental health and brain research non-profit was founded in 1995.
Hayes, who grew up in Breaux Bridge, has faced insecurity issues while Jewel has coped with depression.
"Measuring yourself by somebody else's filter is a dangerous, dangerous weapon," the 29-year-old Grammy-nominated Hayes said in 2019.
Hayes "will guest-host the episode and lead a compelling discussion on anxiety and depression from trauma with Jewel and Dr. Raphael Rose, a clinical psychologist and researcher at UCLA, who also serves as the associate director of the Anxiety and Depression Research Center," a news release says.
Also during the podcast, Hayes will perform the song, “Still,” from his latest album, "Wild Blue Part 1," and Jewel will sing her new single, “Grateful.”