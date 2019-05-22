You can show your support for healthier menu options at Acadiana restaurants on June 6 during Eat Fit's Dine Out Day.
Restaurants participating in Dine Out Day will donate a portion of sales to support Eat Fit's team of dietitians, who work with restaurant chefs and owners to identify and develop healthier menu options for customers.
"By supporting the restaurants participating in the fundraiser, you're ultimately supporting Eat Fit," said Yvette Quantz, a registered dietitian who leads Eat Fit Acadiana. "You're also letting the community know that the Eat Fit initiative is important and letting the restaurants know it's important."
In addition to menu options at local restaurants, you might notice Eat Fit options in the cafeterias of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette or Lafayette General Medical Center. You'll also find Eat Fit's educational pieces at the Children's Museum of Acadiana.
Support the initiative by visiting these Dine Out restaurants in Acadiana on June 6:
- Antoni's Italian Cafe, 1118A Coolidge St., (337) 232-8384
- Blue Dog Cafe, 1211 W. Pinhook Road, (337) 237-0005
- Buck and Johnny's, 100 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, (337) 442-6630
- Deano's Pizza, 305 Bertrand Drive, (337) 233-5446, or 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road, 337-534-8092
- Good Eats Kitchen, 1116 Coolidge St. Suite F, (337) 534-4533
- Tsunami, 412 Jefferson St., (337) 234-3474
- Fit Blendz, 318 Bertrand Drive 200, 337-534-0538, or 905 Savoy Road 11, Youngsville, (337) 451-4732
- Poke Geaux, 4302 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, (337) 534-8588, or 2668 Johnston St. C4, 337-889-3418
Eat Fit is a nonprofit initiative of Oschsner Health System that has seven regional operations in Louisiana. The goal of the program is to educate and empower Louisiana residents to live their healthiest, strongest lives possible.
In addition to working with restaurants, Eat Fit supports nutrition education for culinary teaching programs, cooking classes, schools, churches, grocery stores and under-served areas.
See a full list of participating restaurants at ochsner.org/eatfitdineout or download the Eat Fit smartphone app to learn more about the initiative.