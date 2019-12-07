Dig out your Christmas sweaters and jingle bells and come celebrate the season at the Lafayette Concert Band's annual holiday concert on Dec. 15.
The concert, titled “Christmas Traditions,” will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. The program will include old favorites like “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Let The Bells Ring" and “Sleigh Ride,” along with such new arrangements as “Minor Alterations,” “A Home Alone Christmas” and “Christmas a la Big Band.”
Santa Claus also will make an appearance.
Now in its 38th season, the Lafayette Concert Band is a 90-member, all-volunteer community ensemble directed by Gerald Guilbeaux. The band is the recipient of the prestigious Sudler Silver Scroll awarded by the John Philip Sousa Foundation. It is the 22nd band in the nation to receive this award.
Admission is $10 and free for children younger than 12. For more information, visit lcband.org.