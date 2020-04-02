You've taken chicken out for dinner, but what to do with it?
Feeding your family or just yourself these days can be challenging. If you're out of ideas, turn to the Junior League of Baton Rouge. The group included this recipe in its “River Road Recipes II-A Second Helping,” published in 1976.
It's a light, tasty and economical meal anyone can make. The black bean and avocado salad is a cool accompaniment, and leftovers (if there are any) can be eaten later with baked tortilla or pita chips.
TESTED RECIPE
Lemon Garlic Chicken
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is from “River Road Recipes II-A Second Helping” by the Junior League of Baton Rouge.
¼ cup oil, or less if desired
1 broiler or fryer, cut up, or chicken pieces
Flour to coat chicken pieces
⅛ teaspoon salt or to taste
1 clove garlic, mashed or finely minced
¼ cup olive oil
½ cup fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
2. Pour ¼ cup (or desired amount) oil in 9-by-11-by-2-inch baking dish.
3. Flour and salt chicken pieces and place chicken, skin-side down, in a single layer.
4. Bake for 30 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, in small bowl mix together garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, chopped onion, black pepper, thyme and Tabasco.
6. After 30 minutes, turn chicken over and spoon sauce over chicken. (If you are baking chicken pieces on a rack in the baking pan, you will brush or mop on the lemon/garlic sauce every 10 minutes or until chicken is tender.)
7. Continue baking an additional 25-30 minutes or until chicken is done. The time depends on the size of the chicken pieces.
TESTED RECIPE
Black Bean and Avocado Salad (or appetizer)
Makes 4 to 6 servings. Recipe is from Corinne Cook.
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and well drained (organic beans may be slightly smaller size container)
1 (15-ounce) can cannellini or white beans, rinsed and drained
⅓ cup red onion, chopped
½ finely chopped fresh jalapeno pepper, remove seeds
½ cup quartered grape tomatoes
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
½ teaspoon fresh lime zest
1 clove garlic, finely minced
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Juice of 2 limes, about ¼ cup
¾ teaspoon salt or to taste
Generous pinch of black pepper
2 avocados, peeled and diced, added right before serving
Salad greens, if desired
1. Drain beans and rinse under cold running water. Drain well and place in glass bowl.
2. Add chopped onion, jalapeno, grape tomatoes, fresh parsley and lime zest.
3. In separate small bowl, combine minced garlic, vegetable oil, lime juice, salt and pepper. Pour over bean and tomato mixture. Toss to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Taste and correct seasoning by adding more vinegar or oil, if desired.
4. Add diced avocado right before serving. Can be served over salad greens, if desired.