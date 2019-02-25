Stephanie Breaux Bradley, 47, recalls the evening last summer when her life was turned upside down.
The Lafayette mother of three found a lump in her breast — and doctors confirmed that it was cancerous.
For the past six months, she has been undergoing a rigorous chemotherapy regimen while operating her barre studio, The Dailey Method, and caring for her family.
There have been plenty of dark moments along this unexpected journey, but for Bradley, “burning bright” is not only part of her gym’s motto, but her life mantra as well.
Shortly after her diagnosis, a chance encounter inside The Dailey Method led to a partnership that’s raising awareness while offering cancer survivors the opportunity to focus on their wellness.
Dr. Jonathan Thompson is a radiation oncologist with OncoLogics, which offers services at Our Lady of Lourdes, Lafayette General, and in New Iberia and Opelousas.
He walked into the studio on a mission to find gym owners who wanted to participate in his cancer survivorship program, THRIVE 365.
Thompson started the program last year, recognizing a need for wellness initiatives for local survivors.
“In medicine,” he explains, “there’s nothing better than diet and exercise … and I was working on some way to combine fitness and wellness for cancer survivors.”
Initially, Thompson partnered with two gyms on Verot School Road — CrossFit Amis and HIT with HJ — to offer free classes for survivors several times per week.
Now, they’re collaborating with three more studios to provide participants with more variety and flexibility.
That’s where Bradley comes into the mix — and her current battle against breast cancer brings a different perspective to the concept.
“I was thinking about it as someone who’s going through it,” she explains. “And I suggested to him a punch card idea, where survivors can choose to take classes at different gyms, at their convenience, so they can find a wellness fit that works for them. Personally, I don’t want to limit myself to taking classes where the only thing we have in common is cancer. So with the punch card, it allows participants to have different options, in addition to that.”
Other participating gyms are 9Round in Parc Lafayette and Cycle Bar in the Whole Foods shopping center. The Dailey Method is located on Settler’s Trace Boulevard.
“Our hope is to evolve the punch card to have more options to offer,” Bradley says.
And already, she’s brought something else to the table.
The Lauren Daigle connection
Dailey Method client Sheree Prince, who works for the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, approached Bradley about a possible sponsorship for Lauren Daigle’s performance in July at the Heymann Center.
“So I suggested that all the studios involved with the punch card program share a portion of the sponsorship and raffle off our tickets to benefit the THRIVE program,” Bradley explains. “We’ll be offering 12 tickets, at $40 each, beginning on April 1.”
For Bradley, getting involved with THRIVE 365 has been a high note of the past year.
“Everybody’s cancer journey is different,” she says. “For me, I didn’t want to just ‘sit in it.’ I want to give back, to create a win-win for the community. If you’re just interested in the tickets, stop into the studio. If you’re a survivor, take a class, and if you love it, then great.”
To enter the raffle or for more information about THRIVE 365, visit any of the participating fitness studios or search “THRIVE 365 Survivorship Program” on Facebook.