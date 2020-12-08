2020 — the year we definitely want to kick out the door with a bang.
Ironically, celebrating the year's end and a start of a new one will be challenging to pull off as COVID-19 persists. Nevertheless, if your group or establishment is hosting an event, virtual or in-person (using safety protocols), on Thursday, Dec. 31, we want to know about it.
We'll run a list of New Year's Eve happenings in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas on Friday, Dec. 25. Send info to red@theadvocate.com by Friday, Dec. 18.