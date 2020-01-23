On Jan. 19 at Rock 'n' Bowl, community members came together for Spare Some Love, a fundraising event for Addi Jo’s Footprints, a nonprofit organization founded by parents of Addilyn Joelle or Addi Jo. She was born with a very rare syndrome called Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) and lost her battle at only 19 months old. Addi Jo’s Footprints hopes to raise funds to alleviate some of the financial struggles that families of medically complex children face. The mission is to help families cover costs of medical equipment, supplies, and additional therapies that are not covered in private insurance plans. The event had live music, an impressive silent auction, and bowling.
To learn more about Addi’s Footprints, visit https://www.addijosfootprints.org/