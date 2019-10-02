Frito Pie Bake
Yields 8 servings. Recipe is excerpted from “The Vintage Church Cookbook.” “When I came across this recipe in my church cookbook, I knew it would be the perfect dish to serve when my husband’s friends came over to play cards. (By cards I mean Dungeons & Dragons, not poker.) This is a simple, crowd-pleasing dish that I also love to make for dinner with salad. It is fast to prepare, my picky eaters love it, and our friends love it, too. I mean, who doesn’t like having chips for dinner?” — Parrish Ritchie
1 pound lean ground beef
1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
1 (1-ounce) package taco seasoning mix
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed (optional)
1 (9.25-ounce) bag corn chips (about 5 cups)
2 cups shredded Colby Jack or Cheddar cheese
Toppings such as green onions, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños or sour cream
1. Heat the oven to 350 F.
2. In a large skillet, brown the beef and onions over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes until cooked through; drain.
3. Stir in the seasoning mix with ⅔ cup water and cook for 5 minutes until bubbling. Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the tomato sauce and beans.
4. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, place a layer of corn chips, then half the meat mixture, then half the cheese. Repeat layers. Bake for 20 minutes until cheese is melted and edges are bubbly.
5. Top with your favorite toppings and serve.
Tip: Use chili cheese or ranch-flavored corn chips for even more flavor.