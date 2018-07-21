LAFAYETTE — The Quilters' Guild Acadienne is exhibiting 32 quilts through Aug. 31 at its third annual show at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St.
Admission to the show is free, and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The collection, which varies in size from small wall hangings to queen- and king-size quilts, includes traditional, modern and art quilts. There are also quilts for children, such as Susie Massicot’s "Lego My Quilt" and Cleo Breaux’s "Woodland Creatures," which is hand-appliqued and quilted and will appeal to all ages. Several quilts in the exhibit have won awards for design and technique.
The Quilters' Guild Acadienne, in existence for 25 years, is known for its exquisite work, with two of its quilts on permanent display. The Marquis de Lafayette quilt was made to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Lafayette and is on permanent display at the Lafayette Consolidated Government City Hall Atrium. The Acadian Odyssey quilt chronicles the history of Acadian people and was presented to the city of St. Martinville in 1999 on the occasion of Congres de Mondial and hangs in the Acadian Memorial Museum in St. Martinville.
Each year, guild members make and donate quilts to homeless shelters, children in need and nursing home residents. QGA also participated in the Home of the Brave project honoring those who died in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Guild members made and presented quilts to their families.
This summer QGA is partnering with a local breast cancer prevention organization, Save the TaTas. Guild members will make a large queen-size quilt from motorcycle T-shirts which will be raffled off at the Oct. 20 Harley Davidson Motorcycle Ride to Prevent Breast Cancer.
For more information visit quiltersguildacadienne.com or facebook.com/quiltersguildacadiennelafayette/.