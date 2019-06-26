The group hasn’t been around as long as the Rolling Stones (57 years) or even Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys (30 years), but when the Acadian Wind Symphony hits Angelle Hall on Friday, it’ll celebrate 25 years of performing.
But when musicians who would later became the Acadian Wind Symphony first got together in the summer of 1994, playing music wasn’t in the cards.
“We just wanted to read through music and not necessarily perform it,” said Gerald Guilbeaux, founding conductor of the group. “But it’s evolved into a very fine performing group.”
Still, how do musicians gather to read music and refrain from playing?
“That was the initial concept,” Guilbeaux said. “We had 35 pieces of music in the folder the first year. We just wanted to read through music, you know, and not necessarily perform it.”
But the right-brainers prevailed.
“Several people, they were musicians, said they wanted to perform,” said Guilbeaux.
You may know Guilbeaux as the conductor of the Lafayette Concert Band or heard him as the Voice of the UL Pride of Acadiana Marching Band.
But what you may not have known is that Guilbeaux was coach of the Lafayette High School girls soccer team, and, a state champion coach at that, not once, but “a couple of times,” he said.
How’d that happen?
“It’s one of those things that you see in a movie where everybody is standing in line and they say, ’Volunteers step forward,’ and five people step back and leave one idiot standing in front,” said Guilbeaux. “That was me.”
Well, there was that and the fact Guilbeaux’s daughters played soccer at LHS. Still, like he does in all of his endeavors, “I kind of jumped in with both feet and got involved,” he said.
So where’s the common ground in directing athletes and artists?
“I used those same motivational skills that I did as a band director and used them on the soccer field,” said Guilbeaux. “It’s all one type of thing. You just change the tune, so to speak. But it’s all the same. It’s all the same.”
The free summer concert, “Let There Be Light,” begins at 7:30 p.m., at Ducrest/Gilfry Auditorium in Angelle Hall. Guilbeaux will be joined by Jason Missal, associate director of bands at UL, and Scotty Walker, director of bands at LHS.
In addition, the wind symphony will perform “Glorious Light” by composer Julia Giroux. It’s dedicated to Guilbeaux’s late wife, Beth Hansen Guilbeaux, whom he affectionally referred to as “the Swede,” a nickname so infused with love and respect that you wanted to stand in-between them just to feel the vibe.
Guilbeaux commissioned Giroux to write the piece “in memory of my late wife,” he said. “So we kind of built the program around that. One of the tunes is ‘Into the Blue Hour,’ which is that time right before sunset. Another tune is called ‘Sunrise at Angel’s Gate,’ which is the sun coming up at the Grand Canyon.”
Another tune is “Early Light” which is sort of based off the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Guilbeaux said it’s not necessarily “a patriotic tune. It’s just uses some of those melodic snippets there,” he said. “So the program evolved from that aspect of light.”
Should we also expect Bach or Beethoven Friday evening?
“No, no, no. It’s band music,” Guilbeaux said. “But it’s a higher difficulty of music than what we play with the Lafayette Concert Band. This particular concert, we’re doing a lot of new music, a lot of living composers. It’s contemporary music, very melodic.”
There are maybe seven or eight AWS musicians of about 55 who’ve been there since the beginning.
“This is a full-sized group wind ensemble,” said Guilbeaux, adding that the instrumentation is “basically the same as concert band.” That would include flutes, oboes, bassoons, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, French horn, trombone, euphonium, tubas and percussion.
“Same instrumentation, just fewer. members,” he said. “Instead of 80 people in the concert band, we only have 55. It’s more of an individual player on a part rather than have three people playing the same part. It’s more of one player per part.”
Membership in the Acadian Wind Symphony is by invitation.
“It’s a select group,” said Guilbeaux, adding that the number of musicians depends on the music being played. “We only use the amount of instruments that are needed.”
That sets AWS apart from the Lafayette Concert Band “which is an adult community band where we welcome any and everybody,” Guilbeaux said. “They show up on Tuesday they can play in the band.” (LCB’s rehearsals begin anew Aug. 27 and are at 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday at Southside High School band room.)
Another difference between the two is that the music performed by AWS is “a lot more difficult music,” said Guilbeaux. “And we have a limited number of rehearsals.”
That translate into “a pretty intense, one-week deal,” he said. In comparison, LCB has six or seven rehearsals before a concert.
“The difficulty of music is slightly higher in some cases,” said Guilbeaux. “And extremely higher in a lot of other cases.”