It may be fall, but Mardi Gras got off to a royal start at the Oct. 16 announcement party for the Krewe of Victoria’s newly minted royal court. It’s hard to believe it’s here already, but then, these ladies have been waiting well over a year to celebrate Mardi Gras at all. The past COVID-related lockdowns and cancellations have meant no annual balls or krewe parties and the ladies of Victoria are anxious to get back to the business of Carnival season. Ande Hakeman, 2022’s Queen Victoria XXVIII, looked stunning in her floor length white gown accompanied by her Prince Albert, Richard Laughlin. The two royals were joined by other members of the court and krewe members at a sumptuous banquet at the City Club of Lafayette which was decked out in gold and silver and looked very much like a royal palace indeed. Krewe members informed that this year is the krewe’s golden anniversary, which means the annual ball and pageant will dazzle members and guests alike. Laissez les bons temps rouler, ladies. We can’t wait to see what you have in store.
The Krewe of Victoria Announces this year’s Queen Victoria and Prince Albert XXVIII
Kris Wartelle
