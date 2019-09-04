ACA.bachlunch.110318.014.jpg
Spectators watch music during the Bach Lunch concert series at Parc Sans Souci on November 2, 2018 in downtown Lafayette, LA. Bach Lunch is a weekly concert series fundraiser held by the Lafayette Science Museum Foundation in March, April and October.

 Paul Kieu

This fall the Lafayette Science Museum's Bach Lunch music series will celebrate 31 years in downtown Lafayette.

The free Friday lunch-hour concert features musicians performing from noon to 1 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci.

Guests are invited to bring their own lunch, or they can purchase a meal from participating restaurants on site. All proceeds benefit the Lafayette Science Museum and help fund future exhibits and educational programs. Lunches are available for purchase beginning at 11:15 a.m. 

Upcoming schedule:

Oct. 4

  • Music by Michot Melody Makers
  • Food by Imonelli's, Jefferson Street Pub

Oct. 11

  • Music by The Revelers
  • Food by Deano's Pizza, Hub City Diner, Joey's Specialty Meats

Oct. 18

  • Music by Cedric Watson
  • Food by Creole Lunch House, Poupart's Bakery, Zea's Rotisserie & Grill

Oct. 25

  • Music by Les Freres Michot
  • Food by Agave Cantina, Antoni's Cafe, Bailey's

Nov. 2

  • Music by Bonsoir Catin Trio
  • Food by Chris' PoBoys, Ema's Café, Roly Poly
