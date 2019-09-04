This fall the Lafayette Science Museum's Bach Lunch music series will celebrate 31 years in downtown Lafayette.
The free Friday lunch-hour concert features musicians performing from noon to 1 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci.
Guests are invited to bring their own lunch, or they can purchase a meal from participating restaurants on site. All proceeds benefit the Lafayette Science Museum and help fund future exhibits and educational programs. Lunches are available for purchase beginning at 11:15 a.m.
Upcoming schedule:
Oct. 4
- Music by Michot Melody Makers
- Food by Imonelli's, Jefferson Street Pub
Oct. 11
- Music by The Revelers
- Food by Deano's Pizza, Hub City Diner, Joey's Specialty Meats
Oct. 18
- Music by Cedric Watson
- Food by Creole Lunch House, Poupart's Bakery, Zea's Rotisserie & Grill
Oct. 25
- Music by Les Freres Michot
- Food by Agave Cantina, Antoni's Cafe, Bailey's
Nov. 2
- Music by Bonsoir Catin Trio
- Food by Chris' PoBoys, Ema's Café, Roly Poly