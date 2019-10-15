Literary history's best-known vampire, "Dracula," is coming to the stage just in time for Halloween.
On Oct. 17, Ascension Community Theatre opens the stage adaptation of Bram Stoker's Gothic horror classic.
Directed by Larry Schexnaydre, "Dracula" is the tale of the charismatic count, played by Baxter Francis, who relocates from his native Transylvania to London.
Dracula's mode of survival is deadly to those around him, and, in his attempt to find new blood, he battles with the professor Abraham Van Helsing, played by Jacob Balfantz, who is investigating the mysterious illness of Lucy Seward, played by Jamie Trice.
Performances will be Oct. 17-20 and Oct. 24-27. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Those attending are welcome to dress in Halloween costumes. The theater is at 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales.
Tickets are $15-$25 by calling (225) 647-1230 or visiting actgonzales.org.