Photojournalist and social documentary photographer L. Kasimu Harris and Ben Hickey, curator of exhibitions at the Hilliard Art Museum in Lafayette, have been on the verge of creating and hosting an exhibit since 2018. Any year, they believed, they’d have something. This year, they made good on those intentions.
“Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges” includes 45 images — 10 in black and white — of historically Black-owned and operated lounges in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward, many on or near Bernard Avenue. The bars, “safe spaces” for Black people to mingle and where strong community ties were forged, is the subject of Harris’ work that has been on display at the Hilliard Museum since Feb. 11. The exhibit will remain until July 30.
Harris will visit the museum at 6 p.m. April 20 for “Art Talk,” during which he will discuss his work. The free lecture, which Hickey said would be held in the museum’s atrium, is open to the public. The museum will remain open until 8 p.m. that night.
“We’ve been drifting into getting his work in the museum,” Hickey said. “People like his photos, which remind them of the best parts of being in Louisiana – the second lines and the Mardi Gras Indians.”
Harris’ photos in this exhibit were taken at bars and night spots that included the Other Place Bar, the Sportsman’s Corner, Verret’s Lounge, the Purple Ram Bar, The Sandpiper Lounge and more. At issue: How long will these gathering spots remain intact and of comfort to the Black residents of New Orleans who’ve long supported them?
That’s a pressing issue in this exhibit: When does a venerable bar become a vulnerable bar, its clientele at risk of disappearing? Harris suggests these bars and others, which developed and helped sustain communities for generations in the Seventh Ward, have become at risk from gentrification as White residents who’ve bought local property since Hurricane Katrina and have become a growing plurality or the majority population in the neighborhoods. That may change the culture and character of the local bars, some believe.
In a photo from a collection from Verret’s Lounge titled “Where ya People From?” two white customers, their images blurred, sit at the bar while a Black customer sits alone in the background. Hickey’s notes suggest that the lone figure is diminished by his place in the photo, which “illustrates New Orleans’ languid move toward gentrifying Black neighborhoods … .” That, he suggests, has been a trend since Katrina, when some Black neighborhoods built on higher ground were bought up by White residents.
The vanishing Black customer base troubles the Black owner of The Other Bar. The neighborhood is “rapidly turning White” and the owner says “he’s ready to sell,” according to words accompanying the photos. That may be a startling statement to some readers, but the customer base, Harris suggests, is leaving.
Photos from the Sandpiper may appear familiar. It conveys a “sense of history and nostalgia for the 1950s and 1960s,” but it was also the setting for a scene in the 2004 movie, “Ray,” in which Jamie Foxx plays Ray Charles. The neon sign in the establishment was placed there for the movie, and Foxx crooned “Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand” there in the movie. It closed in 2021; victim to an economic downturn after Katrina that was worsened by the pandemic.
To complement Harris’ photos is a fictional “bar” set up in the back of the exhibit, something that complements the work outside its confines. In the bar, video complements the static photography and Harris and family members have included personal items, including works by visual artists who inspired Harris — Roy DeCarava, a Harlem native, and Birney Imes of Mississippi.
The photos suggest that New Orleans owes its Black community for its part in birthing or affecting “culinary traditions, jazz, the blues, R&B and zydeco,” Hickey said. That in itself is worth reflection in the artist’s talk, as well as this question: What now?
What: Art Talk with L Kasimu Harris
When: 6 p.m. April 20
Where: The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette.
Information: https://hilliardmuseum.org/home