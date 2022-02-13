The Scott Business Association celebrated its 25th annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday at the Scott Event Center.
The theme for the ball was “Made in the USA.”
The evening began with the SBA board members being introduced as well as past royalty.
Entertainment was provided by court jester Cydni Legé.
Grand Marshal for this year is Karen Hebert, who was unable to attend the ball.
Reigning over the festivities were King Alexander XXV Dr. Ryan A. Cazares and Queen Olivia XXV Donna Savoy.
Dr. Cazares is a Scott native and the son of Maxine and Edward Cazares. He is a graduate of Acadiana High School, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Houston where he acquired his doctorate of Optometry. He is the owner of Scott Eye Care and the founder of the Lafayette Community M.I. Brary program where patrons can check out musical instruments with library cards.
Savoy was born in Erath but grew up in Scott. She is a graduate of Acadiana High School and a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She has one son, Lance, a daughter in law, Kirsti, and grandson, Leighton. Savoy is a service adviser at G & H Tire Car Center, Maurice.
Miss Scott Kylie Renee Thevis served as royal maid. She was escorted by Noah Alexander Johnson. She is the foster daughter of Caleb and Angie Legé. Kylie is a freshman at University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Johnson served as royal duke. Noah is the son of Robin and Coby Johnson, of Maurice. He is a psychology and counseling major at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Junior Miss Scott Ashley Claire Elledge also served as royal maid. She was escorted by her father, Brannon Elledge. Ashley also is the daughter of Anna Elledge. She attends David Thibodeaux STEM Magnet Academy.
Brannon Elledge served as royal duke. The Elledges also have a son, Grant, and another daughter, Kaylie. He works for ACRT as a consulting utility forester.
After a toast to the reigning royalty, dancing capped off the evening.