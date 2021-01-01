Nora Gonzales and Jose Luis Lozano were filled with gratitude New Year’s Day, not just for the fresh start of 2021, but for the birth of their fourth child, Jesus Guadalupe Lozano, who was welcomed into the world at 9:53 a.m. as Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital’s first baby of the year.
The infant was “perfect,” his mother said, born at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long. The couple said they were overwhelmed by a wave of relief and love laying eyes on their son for the first time. Lozano said the newborn shares a name with his two grandfathers.
“Even though things are tough all around, we believe in God and trust good things will come,” Gonzales said. “His life will be filled with endless opportunity and possibility.”
The proud parents — Lozano, a 39-year-old construction worker and Gonzales, a 33-year-old stay-at-home mother — said they leaned on their Catholic faith for hope, strength and encouragement during the strange and stressful time leading to Jesus’ birth. Gonzales said pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult because there were few safe opportunities to leave the house.
Gonzales said she “did everything I could” to ensure the baby would be healthy and she wouldn’t be infected with COVID-19 when Jesus was born, even when that meant strictly limiting who was allowed to visit the family’s home and navigating limited social options for her three older children.
The sacrifices were worth it knowing mother and son were safe and healthy after delivery.
“Even though the pandemic is not over, our child is here with us, safe and well,” said Lozano. “Seeing his face for the first time is not something you can explain with words. We just started crying.”
The couple said their hope for 2021 is continued health for themselves and their four children.
Jesus’ siblings — ages 14, eight and four — can hardly wait to meet their younger brother, the couple said. The children were anxious to visit the hospital to greet the family’s new arrival but were restricted because of COVID-19 visitor limitations; the parents said they expect a special reunion once they return home with Jesus.