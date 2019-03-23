PORT ARANSAS, TEXAS — The 23rd Annual Texas SandFest, one of the largest master sand sculpting competitions in the U.S., will be held here April 26-29.
The three-day festival is an invitational event and attracts master sand sculptors from around the world. Each year, more than 35,000 people attend this family-friendly event in Port Aransas.
Sand sculpting contests and lessons are the highlight of the festival. Over 100 merchandise and food vendors are on-site in addition to music and beer and wine garden tents. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger.
The event is held on the beach, between mile markers 9 and 15. Festival entrances are located at Avenue G and Access Road 1A in Port Aransas.
"You can watch as master and semipro sculptors make beautiful, amazing works of art from tons of sand during the three days of the festival,” said Lisa Shelton, Texas SandFest executive director. “Local and regional bands keep the music tent hopping, kids can learn how to make their own sand art at Lesson Mountain, and those with a competitive spirit can show off their skills in the amateur competition."
Organized mainly by volunteers, Texas SandFest is a nonprofit organization, supporting local organizations in Port Aransas and the Coastal Bend. In 2018, Texas SandFest gave $316,000 to community organizations.
For more information, visit texassandfest.org. For listings of island accommodations, restaurants, shopping and activities, visit visitportaransas.com.