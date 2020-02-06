It’s all over except the shouting.
No, the statement has nothing to do with the Super Bowl and the Chiefs comeback victory.
Same for the Super Bowl halftime show, where the music reportedly had Latin influences. It sounded like typical generic American pop to me, despite what the Chicago Tribune wrote: “…hints of bossa nova from Brazil, cumbia from her native Colombia, tejano from Mexico.”
The Trib needs to check out Festival International de Louisiana for a reality check on said styles.
Nor does it relate to the the results of the impeachment trial and repercussions therein and out. So much for checks and balances, eh?
Nah, the shouting I refer to comes from the artists who landed a community art project through efforts by the St. Landry Creative Placemaking Taskforce and Design Precast and Pipe, Inc., on La. 93, two miles outside of Grand Coteau.
And if you listen closely, you’ll notice the shouting is represented by silence, which is deafening, because after a year in the works, there’s nothing to show.
Jacqui Cochran, who handles communications for Nunu’s Arts and Culture Collective, told me about the creative placemaking project, Retour à la Terre (Return of the Earth).
She was concerned that nothing has happened since the initial brouhaha.
The art project includes culverts, of course. I mean, making use of what’s available from the company is a great idea in itself. But in more detail, here’s what to expect, in art speak terminology:
“Our design emphasizes the regression of man-made resources back to its natural elements.” You can observe the colorful work from the road, but you can also get into it. Literally.
“Upon initial entry viewers are faced with a labyrinth of clustered culverts. Multiple entryways and tunnels create a large scale network that converge at the center, revealing an open space and a “breath of fresh air. The interaction between sculpture and participant become even more compelling when they’re tasked with finding a way back out.”
In other words, you can expect a landscaping ingredient with indigenous plants, a pathway to the artwork itself, and the maze. There’s also English and French signage to explain the work.
The artists involved include Loyola-New Orleans graphic and environmental design student Kori Doran, a native of St. Croix, Virgin Islands. Collaborators include Lea Grzywacz, a design major at Loyola-New Orleans and a French citizen, and Jeremy Baudy, a Tulane University architecture major.
The students, according to Cochran, are disappointed that there’s been no movement. My first reaction was, get used to it, kids. Life ain’t fair.
But that’s the cynic in me. The un-cynic is more like, Dang, y’all. That’s too bad. Let’s see what’s going on.
So late last week, I called for Chris Fore, VP of ops for Design Precast & Pipe last week at the St. Landry Parish location. He was in Mississippi, I was told, but the woman on the phone said as far as she knew, “it’s still a go.”
She also told me try the Mississippi office. So I did. Left a message with a man in the office.
When I hadn’t heard anything, I called the Mississippi office again Tuesday. He was not in. But I did get Fore’s email and sent along my question regarding the project.
This project is one of many instituted by the parish task force.
There’s also the conversion of Arnaudville's St. Luke Hospital into an adult Louisiana French language immersion school and cultural business incubator; the re-purposing of the former Sunset High School into a French language immersion charter school, grades pre-k to eighth grade; and a public art installation for the new Grand Coteau Interstate 49 exit turn around.
St. Landry Parish Economic Development Executive Director Bill Rodier went all-in on the concept and so did Fore, who’d said he wanted to incorporate into the business what we grow naturally around here.
The students are all excited about it and so is Cochran. They’re also disappointed at this time, too.
I’m sure there’s a reason why the project is stalled for now. An email address not composed correctly? The stamp on the envelope that got tangled in the letter sorter?
In the process of multi-tasking, perhaps the delete button was pressed instead of send?
Whatever the reason, I’ll wager that the project will get done and then, and only then, it’ll all be over except the shouting.