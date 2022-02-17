Brooke Edler Hebert is a director, writer and editor of dark and quirky horror movies. She is also bringing the first horror film festival to Cité Des Arts next month on March 11 and 12. Follow her company, Southern Gothic Entertainment, to find out more.
Brooke is creative, hard-working, delightfully awkward (in the best way) and tells me she’s a weirdo who has found her people. She’s also fascinating and I have a feeling big things are about to happen for her.
At the moment Brooke is also raising funds for her next short film — her sixth — wonderfully named, "Violet Butterfield: Makeup Artist for the Dead." It’s a dark comedy, set in the '60s and has a message about being yourself that will resonate with all of those who are different in some way (and that’s all of us). You can find out more about this project — and help fund it — on their facebook page @VioletButterfieldMakeup. This is the dark comedy we didn’t know we needed.
What was your first job? My first job was as a waitress at a Pizza Hut in New Iberia. I was 17. I remember I had to get a work permit and I wasn’t allowed to serve alcohol.
Describe a typical day in your life. A typical day in my life right now is preparation. I am definitely in preparation status. Next month a lot is happening. We are shooting a new short film, we are having our first year horror film festival at Cite’ des Arts, and I’m also studying to get my teaching certification.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t listen to your parents or your bullies. You know who you are already so be who you want to be.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The event that shaped my life was going back to college when I was 35. I met so many awesome supportive people, classmates and teachers, and I finally got to make my first movie.
What values do you live by? A big one is honesty. There is nothing worse than a person who doesn’t tell you the truth. I think honesty is important in all aspects.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate my family and friends the most; the people that put up with me.
What is your favorite journey? My favorite journey so far is the one that I am on right now.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I love to be alone in my room with my cats, reading a book or watching a good horror movie.
What living figure most inspires you? That would have to be a toss up between John Waters and RuPaul Charles. I love that these individuals are unapologetic about who they are. They authentically live their lives as their true selves. As a shy, introvert I wish I could be more like them and allow that extrovert inside me to break free.
What was the best advice you were ever given? I don’t know where this advice came from, but the best advice I’ve heard is that, "The time is going to pass anyway." For those times where you are about to go on a journey, and it seems so far away from the end.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Even as an adult I love reading what I used to read when I was a teenager and that is the "Fear Street" book series.
What is the best thing about where you live? The best thing about Lafayette is the food of course! And I love food!
How do you “let the good times roll”? I love to sit on my back porch that my husband built by hand, and hang out with my best friends listening to music and playing board games.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Other than wanting to make horror movies, I actually wanted to be a fashion designer. I was always into fashion, even as a kid. I remember when I put together my first outfit in the '80s. I was probably around 7 or 8. It was a white, black and hot pink shirt with a matching cap and hot pink biker shorts. I thought I was fabulous! When I was a teen, if there wasn’t a design out there that I wanted, I would cut up my clothes and sew them back together, terribly because I didn’t know how to sew, and create my own looks.
What is your motto? My motto right now is to do things that scare you the most and get out of your box. In my experience when you take scary chances, those are the most rewarding chances you’ll ever take!
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as a person who did something to change their community and the world of horror films for the better.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? It’s hard getting out of my head sometimes. I try to think of the positive things that happened instead of focusing on the bad. Even though three cups have spilled, try to look at the two very full cups you still have that have beautiful sparkling water in them.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Creativity, horror, and changing my hair as often as I can.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? "Geez, Louise!" "Werk."
What is your favorite word? Flibbertigibbet
What do you collect? I really like to collect old clocks and lamps.
What food could you live on for a month? Either salad or my grandmother’s Cajun spaghetti.
What would you change about yourself? I would love to be able to just go up to a person and just know what to say to them.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Lydia Deets from "Beetlejuice"
Describe yourself in five words. I am a big weirdo.
What is your idea of happiness? Being on a movie set.
What is your favorite movie? A horror movie titled "May" directed by Lucky McKee. It’s about a creative, shy, awkward girl who can’t find a friend, so she makes one. I relate to this movie so much.
What music defines who you are? While my love is a melting pot for all genres of music from Josephine Baker, to Chopin, to Acid Bath, to Styx, to Britney Spears, the music that most definitely defines me is '80s darkwave.
Who is your style icon? It’s another toss up…Tilda Swindon, Annie Lennox, and David Bowie. I gravitate towards the androgyny look.
What do you most regret? I most regret not trying things that I really wanted to do younger in life. But I’m doing it now and I probably wouldn’t have appreciated it as much when I was younger, so it’s not too much of a regret.
What question do you wish I’d asked? How many pets do you have and what are their names?
What would the answer be? 3 — Ruby(cat), Sonya(cat), and Rudy(dog)