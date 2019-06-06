The Hotel Cazan in Mamou is hosting a weekend celebration in honor of 101-year-old Willie Durisseau, a World War II veteran and the last known living Creole fiddler.
Durisseau is known for playing a style of fiddle infused with a bluesy, Haitian influenced sound that was thought extinct in the area until last year, when Durisseau was discovered. Hotel Cazan owner Valerie Cahill said he’s an important link to the community’s culture.
“We want to recognize him while he’s here,” she said.
The hotel is hosting a casual reception Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then the event will kick into full gear Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there’ll be musical performances, speeches from “cultural ambassadors” addressing Durisseau’s significance in the music community and a military salute, among other events, Cahill said.
It’ll be a special weekend, she said, and everyone is welcome to join in.
The event is an expanded version of a similar tribute from last June, when the Hotel Cazan put on a fiddle contest named in Durisseau’s honor.