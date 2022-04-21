Kelli Foret Richard is an artist, gardener and teacher. And she seems to manage to combine all of these roles into everything she does.
She works as part of the talented visual arts program across five high schools in the area, imparting both her love of art and how it connects to the world.
Recently Kelli was awarded an Artspark grant (from the Acadiana Center for the Arts and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority) for her current project, Drawn to Grow. It is a project rooted in Kelli’s love for nature and the disarming fact that some scientists believe that if we do not change our conventional agricultural ways our planet has about 57 harvest years left until we reach full desertification.
To bring attention and focus to this, Kelli will create 57 drawings of easily grown-at-home plants, and as she illustrates each one, she sends out a meditation for healing. It will all be for public viewing later in the year.
I walked away from our meeting holding a dill plant and knowing that I have a whole new awareness of nature, art and how they are the same thing.
What was your first job? I worked in my dad’s wholesale tree nursery potting plants, pulling weeds, setting up irrigation. I think I lasted just one summer.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up at 5 a.m.-ish, feed my dogs, have some coffee, change into my teaching uniform and high tail it to whatever school I am at for that day. After teaching, I race home to my hounds and to my garden. I usually hand-water the plants and give the garden and yard a good hard look along with my husband, Troy. We tackle a few odd and ends and then we figure out dinner. Somewhere in those small moments, I manage to draw for a few minutes at a time and maybe take a walk.
What advice would you give the younger you? Reach deeper for what you want. I think I gave up too easily in the past. That could be because I struggled to get clear on what that was at times.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? When I was 27-28, things really shifted for me. I think I was starting to discover who I really was and what I really wanted out of life. I had checked all the “should do” boxes like going to college and getting that great job and that great house with the great husband. All those boxes were wonderful and were good things, but it's not what I really wanted and needed. I needed to be free to adventure and create and truly live. I feel that is the life I have created for myself and that I am living now. It's not perfect all the time, but I am freer to make rich choices for myself.
What values do you live by? Be grateful, eat real food, be with real people, get outside and move. But above all things love yourself, love others and love the natural world.
What do you most appreciate? When I make my gratitude list, I title it, “Happy, Thank You, More Please!” There are always a few things on that list that show up over and over: my family, friends, my incredible husband, our hounds, our home, yard and garden, our health, our travels and adventures and the real food we eat.
What is your favorite journey? Every summer, the hubs and I load up the hounds and head west with no plan. We escape the Louisiana heat and enjoy some dry air and high-altitude backcountry adventuring. We live out of our truck and backpacks all summer, meet incredible people and become dirtbags for a couple of months. By the time summer is over, we miss what we have in Louisiana and we are ready to head back to our beloved homeland. These summers are vital to our existence. They give us the renewed energy to keep going and keep living. It's really what motivates us to work hard all year so that we can do what we love.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My home, my yard, my garden. That might sound sad, but everything I love is here. It's truly my sanctuary.
What living figure most inspires you? I think now I’ve started to really look up to younger people. Young people haven’t yet adopted all the negative talk we older people seem to have in our heads. They go for it.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Show up, be present, enjoy the journey and don’t be attached to the outcome. I learned that from Fran Clark.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Nourishing Traditions" by Sally Fallon. I learned so much about real food when I read that book.
What is the best thing about where you live? I live on a dead-end street in Sunset. I know most of the shop owners in my little town and most of the people who live down my street. When someone needs something, we take care of each other. We share fresh eggs and garden produce as well as wild game and fish. It's true community. I think that is probably true of most rural communities as well as some pockets of urban communities.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I am laughing right now because I feel like I’ve become a maw-maw. I absolutely love to read, to draw, to garden, to cook, to sew and to travel. If I get to sit in the yard and have a glass of wine with someone I love, then that is a party for me.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I imagined myself carrying a briefcase and walking down the streets of New York City. I couldn’t even imagine that life now. How far I’ve grown away from that! Now I shuffle art supplies from school to school and play in the dirt.
What is your motto? KISS — keep it simple, stupid.
How would you like to be remembered? I hope to die an old woman so when I do finally go, I imagine not many people left that I know. I hope to grow old gracefully with silver hair and laugh lines and all used up having done all the things I wanted to do. So I guess I’d like to be remembered as someone who really went for it, who really lived.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? One day at a time. It's what my Maw Maw Julia always said.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My family and friends who encourage and support me, being outside and eating real food.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I overuse the word “awesome.” I really wish I could find a new word, but nothing else seems to really fit when I’m excited about something or for someone.
What do you collect? Seeds, art, outdoor gear
What food could you live on for a month? Gruyere cheese
What would you change about yourself? I wish I didn’t worry so much about money.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I don’t know, but my favorite actor is Paul Rudd. He just makes me laugh so hard in every movie. He’s just so goofy and I love that. I’m pretty goofy, too.
Describe yourself in five words. Idealist, stubborn, simple, driven, true
What is your idea of happiness? My idea of perfect bliss is to do whatever I want whenever I want. However, I think happiness is different because happiness is when life is not in perfect bliss and you accept all that currently is and have made peace with it and you’re are just enjoying the moment. When you can get to that place more often than not, that is happiness.
What is your favorite movie? "Under the Tuscan Sun."
What music defines who you are? I love so many different types and styles of music. But I think music rooted in south Louisiana defines me most because that’s what was playing throughout my childhood. I am Cajun at heart. Often times I forget this until I travel to a different place. Then I realize just how Cajun I really am. The music, the traditions, the banter, the food — all of it.
Who is your style icon? I struggle with this a lot because I wear black most days as an art teacher, and when I’m at home I’m covered in dirt from the garden. The only time I really get dressed is when Richard Revue has a show or it's festival time. At that point, I’m just pulling whatever I have from my closet. Sometimes I’ll ask one of my nieces if it looks OK.
What do you most regret? I guess there are some things I regret, but mostly these days I’m learning that life is about learning. If it wasn’t one thing I’d regret, then it would be another. At this point in life I really just have to let all that go.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s currently growing in your garden? The 3 sisters corn, beans, squash; peanuts and melon; okra and peppers, tomatoes and basil; radish, carrots and garlic; onions and carrots; asparagus and strawberries; pollinating flowers, leftover broccoli from winter and every herb you can think of.
What do you do with your garden when you are gone in the summers? Our neighbors maintain and harvest it. They love our garden just as much as we do because it always produces more than we can eat and it all gets shared. By the way, we use only regenerative practices so the value of the produce they receive is high quality compared to what you’d find at any grocery store. The closest comparison would be at a local farmer’s market.
