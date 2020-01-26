Lafayette Chef Jeremy Conner showcased Lafayette's culinary talent this weekend at a prestigious dinner celebrating the Gulf Coast.
Conner, of Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant, cooked alongside four New Orleans chefs and a Miami chef during Heritage: Gulf Coast Celebration Saturday evening at The Beard House in New York City.
"Obviously, it's a very high honor to prepare a meal at The Beard House," Conner said in a Sunday phone interview. "Lafayette was the one small-market town represented. There's more pressure to excel and represent well, but it's that much more sweet to sort of represent our hometown on the grand stage."
Chefs must meet certain criteria to be invited to the Beard House, including having a national or regional reputation, using high-quality ingredients and demonstrating excellence.
This weekend marked Conner's second time cooking at the house, which is named for James Beard, a champion of American cuisine and a mentor to generations of chefs.
"I feel like overall my performance was a little better this time," Conner said. "I had more confidence in my execution this time than I did four years ago. I'm a little bit older, a little bit wiser, probably a little more open-minded in my career. I was able to bring more to the table as far as the creative aspects as well."
Conner, 41, is an Alabama native whose cooking career started in Pensacola, Florida. He now considers Lafayette his home.
It's where his culinary career took off with his dinner series, Humble Fish, and Gulf sea salt business, Cellar Salt Company.
Conner opened Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant downtown in late 2018.
The chef said he's feeling inspired by the meals he's eaten in New York City, and he might soon serve up his own versions of those dishes at his restaurant.
"I ate lots of noodles and bagels and smoked salmon and lox and dim sum," Conner said. "I got some inspiration for the restaurant back home. We do a lot of mashups of flavors from throughout the world at Spoonbill, and there's no better place to sample a wide variety of foods than New York."
The Beard House regularly invites chefs to participate in its prestigious dinners that serve as fundraisers for The James Beard Foundation.
The goal of the dinners aligns with that of the foundation by celebrating, nurturing and honoring chefs that are making America's food culture more delicious, diverse and sustainable.
Conner prepared an hors d'oeuvre and a plated dish during Saturday's dinner, which was beyond capacity with 66 attendees.
His aguachile appetizer featured Gulf shrimp marinated in Tabasco jalapeño pepper sauce with cucumber, red onions and cilantro. Aquachile is a raw seafood dish that's essentially a spicier version of ceviche.
His main dish was a play on the tuna tostada he serves at his restaurant. It featured raw yellowfin tuna with avocado, cabbage, beets, quail egg yolk, Louisiana caviar, Tabasco sweet and spicy pepper sauce and chile crisp.
"It was basically an elevated version of what we do at Spoonbill," Conner said. "Tuna bellow comes from bluefin tuna, the quintessential thing in Japan, but that's not very sustainable. So I did yellowfin tuna sort of as a statement that we should use more sustainable ingredients."
In addition to Conner, New Orleans chefs Carly Hammond of One Stone Catering, Alex Harrell of The Elysian Bar, Ryan Hughes of Purloo Pop-Ups and Tom Ramsey of Galliano participated along with Miami chef Tristen Epps of Red Rooster Overtown.
The chefs helped one another with prep and plating during the dinner.
"They're all really talented people, and their food is representative of that, especially at a James Beard dinner," Conner said. "Everybody wants to put their best foot forward. It was a very collaborative effort and environment."