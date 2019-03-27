I just got back from the windy Outer Banks of North Carolina, and I've got to tell you — the Wright Brothers knew what they were doing.
It was the offspring of their invention 116 years ago that got me here in a matter of hours to celebrate my mom's 90th birthday with my whole family and her friends.
Talk about passing a good time. In a word: love.
Like many people in south Louisiana, I typically avoid any food/dish labeled "Cajun" that's not cooked and served in the southern reaches of the Pelican State.
But when my brother and I saw a restaurant had deep fried hot dogs for 89 cents, we couldn't resist.
The menu board listed Cajun Fries. It wasn't gumbo or étouffée, and because fries seemed innocuous enough, I figured I'd try them.
Lawd.
The fries were heavily dusted in red seasoning with what looked like Tony Chachere's.
Still, I blew the bulk of it off the fries and put one in my mouth. Not Tony's for sure. And while the flavor tasted familiar, I couldn't quite place it until we got home.
It had to be mostly shrimp/crab/crawfish boil and, quite frankly, it was just nasty. Gastric lesson relearned. However, the dogs were delicious (as opposed to healthy, of course).
Later, as we entered the nearby town of Manteo, a sign indicated its Sister City is Bideford, England.
For the record, Lafayette's Sister Cities are Le Cannet and Poiters, both in France; Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, and Namur, Belgium.
This gave me pause.
It really wasn't too long ago that the New World, in one way or another, was choice real estate settled and fought over by England, France, Spain and former citizens of those countries residing here.
And out of that came the United States of America. Ironically, the original inhabitant, for literally all intents and purposes, were left out of the deal.
Speaking of France
Last week I wrote about Amelie Castel, former European accordion champion in town with the Lafayette Pentanque Festival folks.
We were attempting an interview with Kevin Domingue, who served as interpreter, at NuNu's monthly Potluck Social when she was wished away to perform.
Through Domingue, I'd sent her a couple of questions she didn't have time to answer on the spot.
And while she was here a week, her schedule with French government’s Ministry of Sport was rather hectic. Well, just the other day, I received her response.
Here it is in the Q&A format:
Has she heard recordings of Cajun/zydeco but never saw it live?
"I discovered Cajun music and zydeco here for the first time but I heard about Cajun music in France."
Now that she has (NuNu's and Bayou Teche Brewing), what does she think about it?
"I really like this music. I am interested to learn how to play it."
Will she incorporate it with her alternative accordion style?
"I would like to work piece of this repertoire to bale to play them in France."
What did she pick up playing with Louis Michot and Corey Ledet (Soul Creole)?
"The musical experience with Louis Michot and Corey Ledet will remain an excellent memory just as my coming to Louisiana. I was able to to share with them and discover the zydeco - I loved this moment on stage."
You got to love her attitude. Kinda makes me happy the French sided with the colonists here.
Nothing against England, our closest allies since the Revolutionary War, but I don't think tea and crumpets has the same ring as beer and crawfish.