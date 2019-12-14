Seventeen young women made their debut on Dec. 7 at the Krewe of Gabriel's Presentation Ball at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom.
Before an English garden setting, the sponsors presented the debutantes, each of whom was carrying a traditional nosegay of pink roses trimmed with delicate greenery.
Commodore James Venable presented each young woman with a krewe medallion. Ken David served as ball chairman, with Frank Gerami III as adviser and David Landry as master of ceremonies.
The debutantes are: Isabella Bares, daughter of Jude and Anne Bares; Abigail Busch, daughter of Bradley and Reneé Busch; Olivia Falterman, daughter of Kenneth and Tanya Falterman; Ann Frugé, daughter of Joel and Cheryl Frugé; Gabriella Gonzalez, daughter of Junior Gonzalez Esper and Dana Verdugo; Ainsley Graveson, daughter of Bob and Ellen LeJeune and Erik Graveson; Madeline Elise Hebert, daughter of Steven Hebert and Amanda Marshall; Caroline Lege, daughter of Bryan and Cally Lege; Myah LeJeune, daughter of Bob and Ellen LeJeune and Matthew and Georgette Braselman; Emma Miller, daughter of Mark and Michelle Miller; Olivia Pharr, daughter of Mark and Allyson Pharr; Caroline Rader, daughter of Chris and Jennie Rader; Samantha Stevens, daughter of Eric and Shawn Stevens; Cydney Theárd, daughter of Clay and Carrie Theárd; Anna Trahan, daughter of Todd and Mignon Trahan; Virginia Vascocu, daughter of Jerry and Julie Vascocu and Caroline Villemarette, daughter of Chris and Staci Villemarette.