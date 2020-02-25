If there is one thing that every member of the Order of the Troubadours Krewe looks forward to, it's the party after the party. The annual King's Luncheon is a much anticipated event that takes place after the royal ball and pageant the night before. This year, King Richard Coeur de Lion Sixty-Eighth, David Barczyk, threw a most splendid soiree on Feb. 16 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. Lion Kings and unicorns made appearances to the delight of guests, while the Compozitionz, a band from Jackson, Mississippi, absolutely wowed the room. The gorgeous flower arrangements and lunch fare were incredible, but the band was one of the best we have ever heard. EVER. It's rare when you can get a Sunday afternoon crowd on their feet, dancing like they haven't just been up all night at a Mardi Gras ball, but that's exactly what this group of gentlemen was able to do. King David Barczyk and his lovely wife, Colleen, were most gracious, welcoming hundreds of guests, as well as Troubadours Queen Berengaria of Navarre, the beautiful and gracious Olivia Louise Falterman. We can't say enough about this party and these wonderful royals. All hail Troubadours, you've risen the bar for Mardi Gras fun.
Kris Wartelle: All the kings unicorns, and other Troubadours tributes
- BY KRIS WARTELLE | Contributing writer
Kris Wartelle
