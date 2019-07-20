July brings the celebration of Bastille Day, otherwise known as le 14 juillet or La Fête Nationale in France. Much like our Fourth of July, it recalls the storming of the Bastille, the event that ignited the French Revolution.
For those untutored in history, the Bastille was a formidable medieval prison that housed dissidents and stood as a symbol of tyranny. Tired of the monarchy, Marie Antoinette and starving, a French mob grabbed the governor of the Bastille, Bernard-René de Launay, after he was forced to surrender and stuck his head on a pike.
The event is celebrated with fireworks, parades and parties much like our own Independence Day, with the singing of "La Marseillaise" likewise encouraged.
As our two societies are such kindred spirits (sans the beheadings), an excellent way to observe the connection, particularly in Louisiana, is to learn some French. Feel free to try the following:
Coup: Pronounced “coo.” Generally means blow, stroke, hit, thump, knock, thrust or shot. Can be infinitely combined with other words to say just about anything.
Tout à coup: Means “all of a sudden.” What happened to the Bastille.
Coup d'état: Literally a “stroke of state.” When you get tired of the government and you overthrow it. What happened to Marie Antoinette when she said, “Let them eat cake.”
Coup de grâce: The finishing stroke, a final blow to a severely wounded person, or the destruction of something. See de Launay and the Bastille.
Coup d’oeuil: A glance. Had Louis XVI given more than a glance to his governing, he might not have headed to the guillotine.
Buvez encore un coup: Means to have another drink. How many celebrate Bastille Day.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Season Finale
This was quite a coup for the symphony. Security was tighter than a night flight to Tehran, Iran, as Grammy-winning Christian crossover singer Lauren Daigle sold out her homecoming at the Heymann. The culmination of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s season until September, it was a rare occurrence for the ASO. “If it weren’t for our sponsor, MPW Properties, and other businesses, we’d never be able to do anything like this,” said ASO Executive Director Dana Baker. Childhood family ties courtesy of MPW brought Daigle, who performed a selection of songs including “Look up Child,” for which she won Best Contemporary Christian Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Among the many VIPs upstairs preconcert were maestro Mariusz Smolij, Veronica Rodrigue, Virginia Stuller, Penny Edwards, Sam Robertson, mother-daughter duo Pat Olson and Kim Carter, and Judy Dunn.
Ici on Parle Français
Hosted by Alliance Française, the Confrérie du Vin de Suresnes held an induction ceremony and wine tasting at Mouton Plantation. Inductees David D’Aquin, Scott Feehan, Mavis Fruge and George Marks were welcomed to the brotherhood just in time for Bastille Day. “It’s an honor,” said Feehan. “After all these years, to be accepted — they’ve been with Festival International from the beginning.” We can vouch for the Pinot Gris Hugel, Clint Bruce, who is Nova Scotia by way of Shreveport, and Ruth Magouirk, who keeps an eye on journalism.
Night at the Museum
Author-illustrator Denise Gallagher spoke to an elite crowd at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum despite technical difficulties. A blown bulb had UAM educator Olivia Morgan lighting the room by the light of her phone at one point, but all's well that ends well. "I'll be talking about my inspiration, my processes and journey toward being a published author," said Gallagher. "An ArtSpark Grant has allowed me to write my first novel and hire a former New York editor who worked for Viking. I'm on my fifth draft." The book, whose title Gallagher isn't revealing quite yet, is a "folktale," although not based on an actual one. "I had an idea that just had to be a novel," she said. Enjoying the novelty was Renee Roberts, Sandy Labry and Barry Ancelet, who collaborated with Gallagher in 2016 on "Jean-le-Chasseur et ses chiens: Un Conte Cadien."
Gallery-Wise
Omni staged its "Hanging with the Artist" despite the ominous weather, and downtown was glad they did. On view were Dusty Reed, Sabrina Tarazona and Jamie Beck, taking back the night for art. "That's my calling," said Reed, who formerly had a gallery on Johnston. "We're branching out — Acadiana Fine Arts Collective, bringing it full circle here and other places while showcasing emerging artists." Among the work on view was Reed's "Starving Artist with Big Shoes to Fill," whose blue is representative of Rodrigue with Picasso spelled out at the top. "That's my paintbrush and a cigar," he said. Not only is Reed vice president of Lafayette Art Association, but the lieutenant governor recently came to see his mural.