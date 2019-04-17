The wall was gone, but its deconstructed frame, stacked upon itself like giant linguine with fangs, met me at the door.

I stepped through the doorway into the old wooden building, the former Arnaudville Post Office, and walked straight into a renovation in progress.

Despite the work underway on her business, La Poste, Noa Zhivago, with a tool belt slung around her waist like a gunslinger’s holster, welcomed this nosy visitor.

That was a week or so ago and, despite the interruption, her renovation is now complete.

In fact, Zhivago hosted an Open House: Folk Music Jam and Potluck this Monday, the first step of the shop’s carefully planned makeover from a small retail-ish business to a performance/workshop/sharing/gathering place.

While living in Nashville, Zhivago would head to Quebec for the past six or eight summers to hone her rather fluent French for a month.

Then one winter she decided to head to south Louisiana “to come and see what the French scene was,” said Zhivago. “So I timed it around Blackpot and I did a lot of research beforehand about the area.”

Zhivago drove out to Arnaudville where six Workaways (cultural exchange program) were helping out at NuNu’s Arts and Culture Collective.

“So I jumped in and started helping them do stuff,” she said. “I was in my little camper and I just thought I’d stay a week. I stayed two months.”

That was about nearly four Blackpot Festivals ago, or about 3 1/2 years. Then she moved here.

If you hear a familiar refrain — people who visit for one reason or another and then move here lock, stock and guitar — you’re not hearing things.

Not everyone gets it. Not everyone feels it. But for those who do get it, who do feel it — that intangible vibe, the energy that works its way up from this damp earth, up through your feet and into your very being — it’s the move of a lifetime, if not the best move of their lives.

So, despite plans for an Airbnb at a house she bought in town, Zhivago “got jealous” while renovating it. “I fixed it up so nice,” she said, and simply moved in.

Then she eyed the small building wedged between Tom’s Fiddle and Bow and The Little Big Cup on the Bayou Fuselier in downtown Arnaudville.

“I really don’t like retail and commerce,” said Zhivago. “And the only reason I had a store is because there was the storefront. But it’s just not my passion. But I do like to share cool things so I carry really unusual stuff."

That would be miniature microscopes, “strange kitchen gadgets” and “anything that I think is cool that if no one buys, I’ll give away for Christmas presents or something.”

Those retail days are pretty much over in that there are a few cool things to behold, like some classic and rare albums. These days, since taking down the wall, the room is open and relatively spacious in a comfortable sort of way for jams, workshops and documentaries.

“My motivation to do anything is that I just like to share what I know and what I’ve learned and what I’ve discovered,” said Zhivago.

That means screening documentaries like Les Blank’s “J’ai Été Au Bal” (“I Went to the Dance”). Many years ago, Zhivago called Flower Films and told Blank she wanted to show his films to friends in her studio but she couldn’t afford the screening fee.

“And he goes, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what, if you show the film; first of all, I love you that you want to show a film. If you show the film, if you make some money, if there’s a little extra, you can send it to me.’”

Now, come Tuesday, the documentary, “Happy,” including locals Roy Blanchard and Cleveland Bergeron, is set for 7 p.m. Zhivago wanted to strike another percentage deal.

“I wrote them and asked them and they said, ‘Sure, that percentage deal is fine, just send us part of the door. But when you have your ‘Happy’ viewing, since you know Roy and he’s a friend and he’ll come to this thing, whatever percentage you were going to send us, just give it to Roy.’”

You should’ve seen Zhivago’s smile when she said that.

“I like to have and share and teach and show stuff that makes people go ‘Wow,’” Zhivago said. “Curiosity is my favorite thing to rekindle.”

Suggested donation is $10 or pay-what-you-can. Refreshments will be available. Space is limited. For reservations, visit laposte.discoveringstuff.com.