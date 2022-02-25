Dustin Poirier, a top-ranked UFC fighter and Lafayette native, recently launched a new bourbon that he'll be promoting with a signing event on Mardi Gras Day.
The popular MMA fighter will sign bottles of his Rare Stash bourbon whiskey Tuesday evening at Prejean's Restaurant. Earlier that day, Poirier will ride on a Mardi Gras float in Lafayette's Independent Parade.
Rare Stash bourbon recently launched at select retailers across Poirier's home state of Louisiana.
"Me being a whiskey person along with Rare Stash and the idea behind it of rare lots of bourbon was intriguing to me because I want to enjoy different bottles like that," Dustin Poirier said in a statement. "This first run of Rare Stash is going to be special because the next release is going to be slightly different, and that’s interesting to me as a whiskey consumer and collector.”
Poirier created the craft bourbon alongside Ed Seckinger and Bob Wulf.
Together, in a news release, they say Rare Stash focuses on unique and rare qualities found in the raw ingredients used to make its bourbon whiskey. Each bottle has its own characteristics based on that year's corn and grain crop and the tree used to make the barrel where the alcohol is aged.
"Rare Stash exemplifies the unique qualities in each of us," Seckinger said in a statement. "Rare Stash celebrates all the rare moments we all encounter along the unique journey's in life we are on. Rare Stash honors all those who live or aspire to live the 'Live Rare, Be Rare' lifestyle that is unique to each person no matter where they are or where they are going."
The bourbon has an intense initial taste that's balanced by notes of oak, caramel, vanilla, hazelnut and butterscotch.
Poirier will be signing bottles of Rare Stash from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Prejean's Restaurant at 3480 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette. Those who wish to attend the event should purchase a bottle beforehand to have signed at the restaurant.
"Dustin exemplifies the Rare Stash brand theme with his unique and rare qualities exemplified by his journey and his fighting spirit each and every day," Wulf said in a statement. "Rare moments occur daily and Rare Stash is made for the celebration of those moments whether small victories or big accomplishments."
Learn more about the signing event at facebook.com/prejeansrestaurant. Learn more about the bourbon at therarestash.com.