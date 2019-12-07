Community service. When you hear or read that someone’s judicial sentence includes hours of “community service,” do you ever wonder what those people end up doing and for whom?
Many are funneled to the city’s nonprofit facilities where they mop floors, clean bathrooms, wash windows and work on the grounds. For most, it is an introduction to volunteerism — working without monetary compensation.
Several years ago, at the nonprofit Here Today Gone Tomorrow on Burbank Drive, an 18-year-old turned up, ashamed and embarrassed.
“Does everyone else have to know I’m here because a judge ordered me to do this?” he asked. He was assured everyone else did not.
This particular young man took to the thrift store like a duck to water. When his hours were worked off, he continued to make himself so indispensable he was offered part-time work.
He was encouraged to enroll at Baton Rouge Community College and in off-hours became a fixture at Here Today Gone Tomorrow.
When he was having a hard time making financial ends meet and talking about dropping out of school for a while, a member of the thrift store family loaned him money for tuition and books.
One day, I listened while he conducted a tour of the thrift store to a visiting group. I realized how much he had matured when he ended his talk by unexpectedly revealing how his own involvement with the store began. He had come a long way since the day of wondering if everyone had to know why he was there.
Eventually this young man would leave the city. The thrift store manager shared a note from the former worker which read in part:
“I came to the thrift store as a volunteer with hours to complete. You accepted me regardless of my mistakes, and I thank you for doing it. If this 20-year-old kid is allowed to have heroes, you are definitely one of them.”
Not all community service stories are positive ones, of course, but I like to think there are many who benefit from the experience and adopt volunteerism as a way of life.
Now and then, there are even humorous happenings. Last spring, I was unloading a box truck full of donated items. Two community service men were enlisted to assist with taking down the furniture pieces. After about 15 minutes of manual labor one asked, “Do you work here?”
I paused, wiped sweat from my face, and said, “I’m not part of the staff. I’m just a volunteer.”
He nodded and said, “Yeah, we are, too.” Then in a sympathetic voice, he asked, “What did they get you for?”
— Hinojosa lives in Baton Rouge